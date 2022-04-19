Five Online, Mumbai Based Web Designing Agency Funded by Rohit Pugalia

The best Web Design Agency in Mumbai that makes strides of excellence with every project it undertakes, Five Online- a leading player of the industry, is all set to write new stories of eminence through the funds received by Mr. Rohit Mohan Pugalia. The liberal amount will be used by the company to deliver incredible web designing solutions to companies that wish to become the ace of the digital space. The amount will be further used to improve service quality standards and employ advanced technology to give businesses’ a unique identity that allows them to stand apart from the rest.

Located in the City of Dreams, Mumbai- Five Online breathes life into the dreams of companies through their impeccable services that include website design and development, mobile application development and e-commerce website development. Since 2005, the prosperous organization has strived to deliver solutions that give businesses their distinct digital avatar and their unique identity. More than 100+ satisfied clients are testament to it. With a dedicated team of experienced web designers, developers and strategists, Five Online has today become the best web design company in Mumbai that has managed to deliver over 500 projects in just 15 years and works to achieve such milestones in the near future too.

Led by the maestro Mr. Nayan Khandor, Five Online has served clients in more than 12 countries and has a premier clientele of market leaders and budding startups that belong to several industries such as FMCG, Fashion, Healthcare, Finance, amongst others. The diversity has made the company and its professionals well-versed with the distinct requirements and has also made it the best website development company for startups, SMEs, Corporates, Government institutes and others too. Through the funding, Five Online aims to expand its clientele and spread its wings of excellence by offering end-to-end solutions to all modern business requirements through the received funds.

Mr. Rohit Pugalia is a promising entrepreneur and founder of four innovative companies. His prowess as a businessman has recently garnered him a reputable award of ‘ET Business Icon

2020’ by the Economic Times. The award was given in recognition of his exemplary performance and contribution to the industry. Mr. Pugalia is an enthusiastic entrepreneur that aims to create value for every business he invests in. Carrying forward the spirit to foster ideas and dreams, he has invested in over fifteen startups across several sectors and offered help to multiple businesses including Five Online.

“ At Five Online, since the very beginning, we have strived to offer the best web solutions for businesses that help them get a competitive edge over their competitors. The virtual world today is saturated with competition and demands the extraordinary for a brand to stand out. We aim to offer that through our quality services and experienced team that ensures to perform and deliver. Over the years, we have gained adequate experience that has ignited our passion to offer our services to businesses across India. The funding received from Mr. Rohit Pugalia has enabled us to turn our dream into reality and we’re excited to make a huge difference through it,” says Mr. Nayan Khandor, owner of Five Online.

Digital has eventually become a horizontal that is required across all verticals of businesses. This has resulted in a plethora of startup initiatives to emerge not just in the metropolitan cities but in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as well. Five Online- the best web design company in Mumbai, as a growth plan, aims to capitalize on this opportunity and offer quality solutions to businesses that want to have an immaculate online presence.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.