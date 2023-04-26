Five reasons that make the Monster Galaxy M14 5G from Samsung a must-buy for Gen-MZ

For Gen Z and millennials, a smartphone is more than just a device used for communication. In a post-COVID world where online has become the buzzword for everything, the smartphone has become an extension of themselves as they go about their daily routines – whether it is to log in to a work call online, take photos on a vacation, or catch up on the latest OTT show.

The digital natives seek smartphones that help bring out the very best in them on all counts, from style and productivity to camera prowess, or a lasting battery that allows for all of this with ease.The budget also plays a key role as this generation seeks maximum value at a price point within their reach. The latest smartphone from Samsung – Galaxy M14 5G – checks all the boxes. Read on to know the top 5 features that make this awesome 5G smartphone an absolute must-have for the Gen-MZs out there.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G smartphone comes with a 50MP triple rear camera with an aperture of f1.8.

Camera

Today’s generation is hooked to social media – they love to live in style and flaunt it too! The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G smartphone comes with an impressive 50MP triple rear camera with an aperture of f1.8 in the lens, which givesthe utmost clarityto photos even if they are taken at night. For those who love to click and post selfies on their social media handles, it also has a 13MP front camera which takes the most stunning selfies without any blur.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is powered by a segment-only Exynos 1330 processor.

Performance

For those starting out their professional journeys, a good smartphone must also display a high degree of reliability, at work and otherwise. The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is powered by a segment-only Exynos 1330 processor. This processor allows for some heavy-duty performance while being light on the battery.

This means you play high-performance games or binge watch your favourite shows whether without worrying about performance drops. The smartphone also has hyper-fast 5G network capabilities with 13 5G bands so that you are always connected.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G comes with a Monster 6000mAh battery.

Battery

Now you don’t have to worry about running to search for power outlet in a coffee shop or airport or you have to anxiously see your battery draining down while watching your favourite show. The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G comes with a Monster 6000mAh battery, which lasts for up to 2 days so that you can work or game or binge-watch your favourite shows all day long. It also comes with a 25W fast charging feature which powers the smartphone back in a real jiffy so you are not without it for long.

Display

When you need to unwind with your favourite show at the end of a long day, the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is your perfect companion as it comes with a 16.72 cm (6.6”) Full HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. This offers a totally awesome viewing experience where videos are crystal clear and the scrolling experience is smooth. For added durability against accidental falls or crashes, it also has sturdy Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Voice Focus

Loud background noises can truly annoying. After all, you want to talk to the person on the other side in a peaceful manner. The Galaxy M14 5G comes with Voice Focus feature that will eliminate all the distracting noise behind you to tackle this situation. Therefore, for a better calling experience, the phone will cancel out background noise and concentrate just on your voice, whether it is a loud song playing at a party or a super important work call.

So, what are you waiting for? Head to your nearestSamsung-authorised store or online on Samsung.com or Amazon to buy yours now. You can choose from three colour options in this amazing smartphone – Berry Blue, Smoky Teal and Icy Silver. Prices start at just ₹14,990.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio