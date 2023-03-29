Five Spice Group Announces ‘Ek Shaadi Par Ek aur Shaadi Free!’

FIVE SPICE GROUP having a Legacy of more than 20 years in the hospitality and catering business, has come up with first time ever unique offer in the hospitality industry, ‘Ek Shaadi Par Doosri Free!’.

Yes, you read it right: 'Ek Shaadi Par Ek Aur Shaadi Free!!!'. Don’t baffle, we know that for most of us getting married once is more than enough. So we aren’t asking you to get another bride or groom. After all we’re your well-wishers ‘wink wink’.

The BOGO offer is a unique and simple concept where if you host a function at one of our venues, you will get the venue for your 2nd occasion absolutely free of cost (T&C Apply).

Talking about the concept, The Managing Director of Five Spice Group Mr. Vikas Singhal said ‘The idea is to give our valuable clients not just the best experience but also the best value for their money! The teams have worked hard to design the Buy One Get One Free offer, a first of it’s kind in the hospitality and wedding industry.”

From Royal architecture, open greens to night club themed party venue, Yadu Greens will surely give you an awe inspiring experience.

Yadu Greens by Five Spice at GT Karnal Road is spread across 7.5 acres of lush greens and offer 3 extra ordinary venues for your special occasions. Whether you’re planning a wedding or a cocktail, sangeet or sagan, birthday or anniversary- The 3 super luxurious and ultra chic venues namely Pratishtha, Bling and Yuvraj give you great options to choose the best venue for any function.

Not to forget, the FIVE SPICE group, know as the master of hospitality, has a legacy of 20 years in the catering industry, which means a 100% guarantee for quality, taste and variety.

Recently the newly developed venue called ‘Bling’ has seen a great surge in demand when it comes to hosting various type of events like Awards’ ceremonies, Bollywood Artist Nights, Book Launches. ‘Bling’ is amazing night club themed venue which is simply perfect for weddings, sagans, cocktails and all other pre and post wedding functions. It offers a pillar less floor area of 30,000 sq. ft, with the most ultra modern Mi Bar lights, concert level sound systems, 3D dance floor, ceremony stage area and a separate 1500 sq. ft. of massive stage just for the gala performances. There’s an exclusive lounge too within the premises where one can host their VIP guests with dedicated F&B staff and services.

It is always been Five Spice Group’s endeavor to go that extra mile for their clients as they understand that the weddings and other functions are once in a lifetime affair and these auspicious occasions should be the most memorable ones for everyone- whether you’re the host or the guest!

