Five unique oil lamps you need this Diwali from IndianShelf

Diwali and oil lamps are synonymous with each other. No Diwali décor is complete without lighting the traditional & vintage oil lamps that are mostly used in Diwali puja and across the house. These metal oil lamps in brass & bronze are extremely popular all over India for their daily use and also for special festivals, occasions & rituals. In this regard, it is considered auspicious to buy metal lamps during Diwali.

This festive season, IndianShelf brings to you five traditional & beautiful oil lamps that will light up your Diwali like never before.

Gajalakshmi oil lamp

Considered a sacred lamp made of bronze, the Gajalakshmi brass oil lamps for pooja at IndianShelf come in a variety of intricate designs and traditional moulds. The highlight of this lamp is its impressive backdrop, where Goddess Laxmi is shown flanked by gigantic elephants on either side. Gajalakshmi is made up of two words, “Gaja,” meaning elephant and Laxmi, the Goddess of Wealth, which explains how auspicious this lamp is considered in Indian homes. Apart from puja, these lamps can also be used as a décor item.

Hanging oil lamp

The hanging oil lamps are a beautiful addition and serve the dual purpose of décor and usage. At IndianShelf, hanging lamps come in a variety of designs and shapes like the peacock hanging lamp, Ganesha figure hanging lamp etc. There are simple ethnic ones too. Available in brass & bronze, these lamps are easy to hang, use, light & clean. Hang them in your pooja room or outdoors for a traditional touch.

Floor oil lamp

Considered more traditional and common, floor oil lamps generally have one or more levels or steps and can be filled with oil and cotton wicks. Some of the unique designs in these that you can find at IndianShelf are Brass Five Wick Snake Oil Lamp Holder, traditional oil lamp with peacock design, and classic oil lamps, amongst others. These are easy to use and clean.

Mayur oil lamp

The Mayur South Indian Oil Lamp bronze urli is a lamp shaped in the form of a peacock. In the form of an Indian oil lamp, the urli is designed as a peacock-shaped or Mayur lamp. At IndianShelf, you can see a range of Mayur oil lamps in brass & bronze with exquisitely carved peacocks and other figures that make this category special and a must-have lamp this Diwali. Check out the full range under the Mayur South India oil lamp category

Bronze oil lamps

Bronze oil lamps in traditional designs with figures of Hindu gods & goddesses are a must-have for this Diwali. Under this category, one should definitely go for Handmade Multicolored Brass Dancing Lady with Diya Statue, Ashthadhatu Deepalakshmi lamp, Kamakshi oil lamp and many others. From simple to most intricately designed lamps, the options are plenty.

