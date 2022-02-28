Five ways to overcome Blind Spots

Did you know that a ‘blind spot’ is an area or zone outside of a driver’s field of vision that he/ she cannot see while driving by looking straight through the windscreen, or even back using the rear view or side view mirrors.

Blind spots can be vehicular – from cars, two wheelers, buses, trucks, or even trains, all of which have them. They can also be infrastructural, where the driver’s view of the road or other vehicles around is obstructed by sharp curves, buildings, hills or trees or poor signages.

Here are some simple tips that one can follow to bring down the risk of accidents caused by black spots.

Use those mirrors

The rear view mirror inside the cabin must be adjusted the moment you get into the vehicle, and so do the side view mirrors to get a proper view of traffic behind your vehicle, both on the left and right side. You must make sure that all three mirrors offer a unified view, with no overlap in the visual fields to offer you a wide lens perspective of what is behind you.

Give indicators

All vehicles have indicators that blink to signal to others around that you are going to shift lanes or take a turn. Make it a practice to use the indicators liberally to ensure that others around you are warned of your movement and can slow down or change their path accordingly. It is also a good idea to ensure that your indicator lights are working at the front, side and rear of the car.

Activate sensors

Several cars these days are fitted with sensors and even cameras that beep to alert you if an object is too close. They also help reverse the vehicle or parallel park at ease. Get a vehicle with sensors, or if you don’t have one, make sure you turn your head to look over the shoulder before turning the car. This can be a very effective way of minimising blind spots too. But, make sure you are quick to look back as your eyes are not on the road at this time.

Be aware of accident prone areas

Every city has areas that are more prone to accidents due to the way they are designed or where the view of the stretch/ crossing ahead is obstructed by sharp curves, buildings or overgrown trees making it more prone to collisions. Be mindful of such areas and be extra cautious about blind spots when you are driving there.

Honk To Caution: Other vehicles have blind spots too

Be aware that other vehicles can also have blind spots due to which you may be out of their purview. If a car is coming into your path, blow the horn as a warning, flash the dipper to warn them about your presence. If the need arises, slow down to prevent an accident. Maintain a safe distance from other vehicles on the road and avoid sudden turns, lane changes or braking. However, be cognizant that there are No Honking zones and flashing a dipper may be better.