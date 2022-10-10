Five Years of Baking Visuals | Filmbaker

The Beginning.

Running a business with your school friends could be a dream for many or a risk of a lifetime for others, but Filmbaker is rewriting this narrative with its dedication to successful storytelling.

The company, founded by four friends, has been thriving for 5 years. Filmbaker is a video production company that offers end-to-end video production. The work created here is anchored by the four co-founders, Tarun Lachhwani, Gaurav Singh, Rakesh R, and Soman Surya Yadav.

From school to heading a video production company together, the four founders have embarked on a journey filled with thrilling adventures. Filmbaker caters to several video-making categories such as Digital Ads, Corporate Films, Event Coverage, 2D/3D Animation, Motion Graphics, etc. It has produced above 1500 stories with a strong 250+ clientele, including companies like Google, Kingfisher, Cure.fit, TKM, Pantaloons, and many other massive brands.

The adventure began when the four friends picked up filmmaking as a hobby. What started with a lack of knowledge in filmmaking led to the founders creating 80 short films in their college years, even winning two national awards. This journey opened doors, commencing Filmbaker.

Lenses behind the company

To understand Filmbaker, it would be quite necessary to understand the visionaries behind the company; the lenses through which they anchor their creative process daily.

Tarun Lachhwani, head of the creative division. He works according to his own definition of time (Tarun Standard Time). The go-to man for Filmbaker, breaking barriers of creativity within the team.

Gaurav Singh, head of the direction team. He embodies the calmness of Buddha. His meditative composure in the face of the most strenuous projects makes him stand-out.

Rakesh R heads the operations team with his unique way of viewing the world. Numbers, Numbers, Numbers! He is all about crunching them in the best way possible, saving the company time and money. Apart from this, he also heads the cinema team.

Finally, heading the marketing team, Soman Surya Yadav is the slap of coffee everyone needs to rejuvenate and energize themselves. He brings jubilance and endurance to the team with his marketing tactics. Besides, if you are lucky enough, you might even notice his acting chops in a few videos.

The Work Culture

All in all, working under these pioneers is a work culture filled with fun and teamwork.

Gaurav elaborated pensively “At Filmbaker, we have always kept an employee-first approach ensuring a flat hierarchy and easily approachable management. Our varied clientele across multiple verticals keeps us creatively on our toes with every brief.

The cross-learning culture helps our employees easily transition and look for new and different roles within the organization.” Truly, it’s always nice to walk into a workplace driven by passion and the constant reruns of chai.

The Idea of Success

Come to think of it, Filmbaker’s idea of company success has to do with consistency and flexibility. On October 1st, the company celebrated its five years of providing service to the field of arts.

Filmbaker is all about doing justice to the art. Gaurav on the future of Filmbaker explained its endeavors with pride, “We look forward to opening our branches in Mumbai by End of this Year and spread globally with our offices in USA and Singapore in the coming Year. We will also be expanding the range of our services and expertise into TVCs, 3D, 360, and interactive videos in the coming days.”

Perhaps the message that Filmbaker would like to share would be with absolute humbleness, as Gaurav puts it

“We thank everyone who has been a part of our journey and helped us live our dream of making films. As we embark on to the next phase, we hope to serve our clients with the most creative and innovative visual solutions maintaining affordability and quality.”

A walk down the memory lane

Celebrating 5 years of something that is so dear to the employees is surely an exhilarating and overwhelming journey. It would only be fitting to end this article with a timeline of all the milestones it has achieved.

Milestones

Oct 2017 - The journey of Filmbaker commences as an established company.

- The journey of Filmbaker commences as an established company. April 2018 - The company moves into its own creative workspace.

- The company moves into its own creative workspace. July 2018 - The first Digital Ad that Filmbaker signs on.

- The first Digital Ad that Filmbaker signs on. December 2019 - Filmbaker branches out and sets up base in Delhi

- Filmbaker branches out and sets up base in Delhi Jan 2020 - Filmbaker steps into a new office in Bangalore.

- Filmbaker steps into a new office in Bangalore. March 2020 - The company achieves 300% YoY growth financially, an incredible feat.

- The company achieves 300% YoY growth financially, an incredible feat. December 2020 - Filmbaker delivers 1000s of stories across various platforms.

- Filmbaker delivers 1000s of stories across various platforms. April 2020 - December 2021 - Filmbaker sails through COVID with no layoffs.

- Filmbaker sails through COVID with no layoffs. February 2022 - Filmbaker steps into a new and bigger office in Bangalore once again.

- Filmbaker steps into a new and bigger office in Bangalore once again. March 2022 - Experiences a financial growth hike by 100% YoY marking another feat of excellence.

- Experiences a financial growth hike by 100% YoY marking another feat of excellence. July 2022 - Filmbaker taps into every major industry, expanding its clientele.

- Filmbaker taps into every major industry, expanding its clientele. Sept 2022 - Filmbaker becomes a family of 40 people.

The clientele of Filmbaker has expanded across every spectrum of business, from Aerospace, Agriculture to Automobile, Banking, Healthcare, and Fitness, to Consumer Durables and Education. Dominating the fields of storytelling in FMCG, Infrastructure, Media & Entertainment, Tourism, and even the Government.

Looking back at this journey is a reminder for the company to ceaselessly grow and never stop doing the good work. At Filmbaker, art meets life at the intersection of inspiring stories. That is the legacy of the company that will be celebrated for years to come.

