FLAME University to host ‘The Purpose Summit’ on January 23-24, 2021

The Covid-19 pandemic has altered the life’s direction for many as it derailed many of our near-future plans. However, it has also offered an opportunity to delve into the very purpose of our existence as we spend more time indoors contemplating on life. In keeping with this theme of “purpose”, which has found an all-new meaning in the times of the pandemic, is this year’s ‘The FLAME University Purpose Summit’.

One of the pioneer’s for liberal education in the country, FLAME University is a premier educational institute that offers its students an interdisciplinary educational experience.

The virtual event, spread across two days, will see prominent public figures from all walks of life come together to talk about the varied dimensions that “purpose” has taken in our lives, making it the driving force that shapes the actions of individuals, institutions, nations and the world at large.

“We are all driven by an intrinsic sense of purpose in our lives as individuals, organisations, communities and countries. Yet, most of us get lost in trying to solve day-to-day issues. Nonetheless, it is important that we cut through the clutter and continue to be resolute on whatever motivates each one of us. The single mindedness is what differentiates the successful from the average,” said Dr. Dishan Kamdar, Vice Chancellor, FLAME University.

“The FLAME Purpose Summit has been created as a platform to enable the larger community to learn from the experiences and wisdom of some of the most successful people of our times. As a knowledge provider, we believe it is our endeavour to help people find their purpose in life,” he further said.

The virtual summit is a platform to enable the larger community to learn from the experiences and wisdom of some of the most successful people of our times.

The aim of summit is to enable meaningful conversations and an exchange of ideas on the central theme of ‘purpose’ between different stakeholders including policymakers, business heads, academicians, political leaders, journalists, social workers, artists, and entrepreneurs - all of whom are grappling with the pandemic and its after effects.

The event will bring together a mixed bag of speakers including Sanjeev Bikhchandani - Founder and Executive Chairman at Info Edge; Naina Lal Kidwai - Former Country Head and Group General Manager of HSBC India; Shreyasi Singh - Founder and CEO of Harappa Education, Vallabh Bhanshali - Co-founder and Chairman of ENAM Group; Raman Roy - Chairman and Managing Director of Quatrro; Dr. Dishan Kamdar - Vice-Chancellor of FLAME University; Andrew Shennan - Provost and Dean of Wellesley College; Apurva Purohit - President of the Jagran Group; Catherine Epstein - Provost and Dean of the Faculty at Amherst College; Dipak Chand Jain - European President and Professor of Marketing at CEIBS; Faye D'Souza - Indian journalist and television news anchor, among several others.

Through the brainstorming sessions, the idea is to achieve what is oft being touted as the need of the hour – both short-term and long-term goals that foster a sense of purpose that will help transform lives that have been impacted by the recent turn of events.

The FLAME Purpose Summit will be streamed live on January 23, 2021 and January 24, 2021.

One of the pioneer’s for liberal education in the country, FLAME University is a premier educational institute that offers its students an interdisciplinary educational experience. It was set up with an idealistic vision and a social commitment to make a noble contribution to society at large.

With over 100 full-time faculty members and a healthy student:teacher ratio of 10:1; the university grooms students to think out-of-the-box, builds a wider perspective and strives for excellence in all spheres of life.

The FLAME Purpose Summit will be streamed live on January 23, 2021 and January 24, 2021.

To register for the event, you can log on to www.purposesummit.flame.edu.in or email purposesummit@flame.edu.in for more information.















