Flaunt your nights: OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G to revolutionize smartphone videography

OPPO is all set to launch the OPPO F19 Pro+5G, the videography marvel that lets you Flaunt Your Nights, the way you want it! The flaunt-worthy minimalist sleek devices carry forward the unique legacy of F Series by offering delightful technology innovation that keeps up with you everywhere in your daily life.

The F19 Pro+ 5G comes with a host of exciting features that OPPO plans to unveil at a music event on March 8 with Nucleya, which will be live-streamed on OPPO India’s Facebook LIVE, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is a big leap forward in videography technology as it leverages the brand’s extensive expertise to introduce the industry-first AI Highlight Portrait Video feature. This latest F series device will also keep you 5G ready for the future, thanks to the OPPO Smart 5G 3.0, which guarantees robust connectivity that you can leverage as soon as the new network permeates into India.

Flaunt Your Nights with the all-new AI Highlight Portrait Video

Whether you are an aspiring photographer or a videographer or just someone who loves to capture stunning and captivating portrait shots and videos, the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G will let you do that with sheer ease and confidence, turning you into an expert videographer almost instantly. Unmatched videography performance is at the very core of the OPPO F19 Pro+5G, and enabling it, is the ground-breaking industry-first tech marvel –the AI Highlight Portrait Video. This once again reiterates OPPO’s consistent commitment to bring in customer-centric, meaningful innovations that make a difference and the AI Highlight Portrait Video along with the other features that the F series boasts of, are no exception.

A sneak peek into AI Highlight Portrait Video

The OPPO F19 Pro+5G lets you Flaunt Your Nights with its industry leading AI Highlight Portrait Video, allowing anyone to be a video expert. The feature optimises video portrait performance by automatically detecting and adjusting for light. Be it low light night scenes or bright background light scenes, portraits are more vibrant, with sharper details, balance and more natural skin tone. The AI assisted portrait shots truly puts this smartphone “Ahead in videography.”

Once the AI determines the type of video you’re filming, it will harmoniously apply either or both Ultra Night Video and HDR Video algorithms to brighten up the shot. The Ultra Night Video leverages proprietary algorithms to ensure more dynamic night-time videos and photos. It can detect and automatically apply night time graphics algorithms to dramatically enhance night time video performance, especially for portraits. Night videos are not only significantly brighter, but also with better dynamic range and richer colours. Similarly, the HDR Video feature augments dynamic ranges in video, allowing for brighter and richer colours, especially for portraits. The effect is pronounced under strong opposing sunlight scenarios. The subject in contrast with the background is clearer and brighter with better exposure while ensuring minimum image noise. Portraits, therefore are more vivid with sharper detailing and natural skin tone.

The AI Highlight Portrait Video therefore, is an ideal feature for capturing brilliant and exquisite portrait shots in a hassle free manner. For low light or dark lighting conditions, AI Highlight Video can drastically improve the brightness, colour and vibrancy of the scene. So, whether you are at a house-party with your friends and are trying to capture everyone enjoying themselves, or you’re out for a long drive at night and want to capture something interesting on the go, the OPPO F 19 Pro+5G is all set to wow you with exceptional clarity every time. In both low light conditions as well as brightly lit scenarios, the AI Highlight Portrait Video excels in delivering stupendous shots that make flaunting your nights a more fun, fulfilling experience. And therefore, that enthralling sunset in the valley will never look more perfect!

Flaunt your speed with Smart 5G

The OPPO F19 Pro+5G will also be the first F series smartphone to be equipped with OPPO Smart 5G 3.0 compatibility that will enable low latency faster download - upload speed. Apart from this, the OPPO F19 Pro+5G will also guarantee better signal performance, irrespective of the phone being in landscape or portrait mode or the way it is held. Depending on the network availability, OPPO F19 Pro+5G will also support 4G/5G Seamless Data Switch, enabling the device to switch between 4G and 5G networks automatically. What it means for you is the unplugged freedom and ease to stream your favourite TV shows, videos and movies, or immerse yourselves in uninterrupted mobile gaming sessions on-the-go.

At the core of OPPO’s cutting-edge innovation is the steadfast focus on delightful consumer-centric technologies that resonates with their specific needs, demands, wants and aspirations.

As for the pricing and complete specification, stay glued to the launch and prepare to “Flaunt Your Nights.”