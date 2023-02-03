Flicka Cosmetics ropes in 2000 influencers to launch Flawless Femme Foundation

India, 3rd February 2023: Incepted in 2018, renowned beauty brand Flicka Cosmetics launched its Flawless Femme Foundation range recently. Curated with a vision to create the perfect blend of ‘Beauty’ and ‘Empowerment’, Flicka roped in over 2000 influencers and renowned makeup artists PAN-India to highlight the key aspects of the recently launched range. The Flawless Femme Foundation is crafted to perfection in 8 shades to suit all Indian skin tones.

Focusing on a PAN-India launch, the campaign received tremendous success among new-age consumers. Popular content creators were a part of the campaign and showcased the key features of the product via social media posts, reels and videos.

Highlighting the campaign’s success, Priyanka Nawani, Founder & Director shared, “Flicka has a significant offline presence in major cities around the country; however, the brand is also working on growing its online presence and engaging with its clients through various social media channels. We are elated to kickstart this campaign for the launch of our Flawless Femme Foundation range. We truly feel that this is a clutter-breaking introduction and are optimistic that the range has the potential to disrupt the Indian beauty market. The campaign has helped us to reach out to the apt audience for the product range and we have witnessed traction of new users in the last month.”

Priyanka further added, “Our in-house product development team curate the products post extensive research and development to ensure they are best suited to the requirements of Indian consumers. The Flawless Femme Foundation has a modern matte texture, which provides medium-to-full buildable coverage with SPF protection. Its comfortable and extremely long-wearing formula helps minimize the appearance of pores, giving the skin a smoother and even look. The formula is ideal for all Indian skin types and is priced at INR 899.”

Key Features of Flawless Femme Foundation:

Available in 8 Shades

High-Definition Liquid Foundation

High Coverage Formula

Waterproof Formula

Moisturizing formula

Does not cake, streak, or fade

Lasts up to 24-hr

Oil Free Formula

Helps to Control Oil & Shine

Suitable for all skin types

Flicka Cosmetics constantly thrives to expand its product portfolio to celebrate the modern Indian woman who is comfortable in her own skin. The newly launched range is an extension of the brand’s vision to establish itself in the clean beauty space by developing products that are paraben-free, cruelty-free, vegetarian, dermatologically tested as well as affordable. Since its inception in 2018, Flicka Cosmetics has carved a niche in the India Beauty and Personal Care industry with revenue growth of 3.22X in FY 2022.

With a prominent presence across 7 major states of India. The brand has seen exponential growth and profitability from zero to 225 plus offline retail counters in just 4 years.

Buy the new range of Flawless Femme Foundation range - https://flickacosmetics.com/products/flawless-femme

To know more about Flicka Cosmetics, visit - https://flickacosmetics.com/

