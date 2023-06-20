Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card Review, Features & Benefits

Apply for Flipkart Axis Credit Card via GoPaisa and avail the FREE cashback of Rs.500 on card dispatch. The exciting benefits keeps adding on where one can enjoy the joining benefits worth Rs.1100 on brands like Flipkart, Myntra & Swiggy and more. Checkout about this credit card’s features, benefits, eligibility criteria, fees and GoPaisa Rewards here.

In spite of the many shopping credit cards available, the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card rewards are unbeatable. It is a co-branded credit card launched by Axis Bank in 2019 in partnership with Flipkart, the e-commerce shopping giant. This credit card is designed specifically for savvy shoppers looking to reap best-in-class benefits and unlimited cashback on all spends, online and offline. Check out the complete review of the Axis Bank Flipkart credit card delving into various aspects like welcome & annual benefits, features and benefits, fees & charges, eligibility criteria, and pros & cons.

Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card Overview Best for Shopping and Cashback Joining Fee Rs. 500 + GST Joining Benefit Rs.1100 Exclusive Benefit Flat Rs.500 GoPaisa Rewards on Card Approval Annual Fee Rs. 500 + GST (second year onwards) Annual Fee Waiver On Spending Rs. 2 Lakh in the previous year Apply for Flipkart Axis Credit Card Here

Joining & Annual Benefits on Flipkart Axis Credit Card

This Axis Bank Credit Card co-partnership with Flipkart comes with many joining and activation benefits worth Rs.1100. Apply for your Flipkart Axis Bank credit card now and the following welcome and activation benefits.

Complimentary Flipkart Gift Voucher worth Rs.500 on card activation

Flat 15% Cashback Upto Rs.500 on the first purchase on Myntra with this card

Flat 50% OFF Upto Rs.100 on 1st Swiggy Order. Use promo code "AXISFKNEW" to redeem the discount

Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card Key Benefit

The top key benefits of owning the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card are:

5% unlimited cashback for spends on Flipkart and Myntra

4% unlimited cashback for spends on preferred merchants

1.5% unlimited cashback for all other spends

The Flipkart Axis Bank credit card offers the highest cashback of 5% on everyday spends across Flipkart and Myntra. This card also provides additional cashback benefits of 4% across preferred merchants like Cleartrip, Uber, PVR,Tata Play, Cult.fit and Swiggy. Other than this, there is 1.5% cashback on all card spends, online and offline. The cashback earned through the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card will be auto-credited to the cardholder's statement upon completion of the monthly cycle.

Exclusive Features of Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Features & Benefits Details Cashback Benefits 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart & Myntra 4% Unlimited Cashback on Cleartrip, Swiggy and Uber 1.5% Unlimited Cashback on all Other Spends Travel Benefits 4 Free Access to Domestic Airport Lounges Fuel Benefits 1% Waiver on Fuel Transactions No Cost EMI Benefit Interest-free EMIs on Flipkart Purchase Above Rs.2500 Dining Delights Benefits Upto 20% Discount on Partnered Restaurants in India

Cashback Benefits: The card benefits users with 5% unlimited cashback on purchases made on Flipkart and Myntra. In addition, there is 4% unlimited cashback on transactions made on preferred merchants such as Cleartrip, Swiggy and Uber. In conclusion, the more you shop via this card, the more cashback you earn.

Travel Benefits: Besides offering unlimited cashback on flights and hotel bookings via Cleartrip, the Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards offer complimentary access to domestic airport lounges in India. Flipkart Axis cardholders can enjoy a comfortable and relaxing environment 4 times in a calendar year (1 per quarter) while waiting for their flights.

Fuel Benefits: The Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card also benefits every time the cardholder fuels up their vehicle's gas tank. This card offers a 1% fuel surcharge waiver on all fuel transactions made between Rs.400 and Rs.4000. However, the maximum discount is limited to Rs.400 per statement cycle.

No Cost EMI Benefit: Cardholders have the flexibility to convert any Flipkart purchase above Rs.2500 into interest-free EMIs. However, availing of the No Cost EMI benefit excludes the 5% unlimited cashback on that purchase.

Dining Benefits: Axis Bank's Flipkart Axis Bank credit card is an ideal option for those who enjoy delectable food at restaurants. With this card, one can avail discounts of up to 20% on dining bills at over 4000 partner restaurants in India under the 'Dining Delight' program by Axis Bank.

Who should apply for Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card?

The Flipkart Axis Bank credit card is an excellent choice for people:

who frequently shop on Flipkart and Myntra

want cashback on every transaction, whether online or offline

exclusive dining discounts across restaurants in India

savings on EMI transactions on Flipkart

Pros & Cons of Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Pros Cons Highest cashback tailored for Flipkart & Myntra shoppers. Benefits and rewards are limited to some merchants only. This may limit its usefulness for users who do not shop frequently on these platforms. Exclusive discounts and cashback benefits on shopping at merchants like MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, Uber, PVR, Gaana, Curefit, and UrbanClap. High annual fees waiver of Rs. 2 lahk, making it unsuitable for low-spending customers. Extra savings on EMI transactions on Flipkart. Limited benefits outside of Flipkart, Myntra and other third party merchants. Complimentary domestic lounge access, providing a delightful experience for travellers. Fuel surcharge waiver and dining benefits make the card even more valuable.

Applicable Fees & Charges on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Before applying for the Flipkart Axis Axis Bank Credit Card or any other credit card, one must be aware of the fees and charges imposed on the card. This card comes with a reasonable joining & annual fee along with some additional charges such as late payments, over-limit usage and card replacement, etc, all based on card usage and payments. Below we have outlined all the fees and charges associated with the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Fee Type Charges on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card Joining Fee Rs.500 (one-time only) Annual Fee Nil for 1st Year. Rs.500 from 2nd Year onwards Add-on Card Fee Nil. No fee to pay for add-on card Interest Rate on Card 3.6% per month or 52.86% per annum Cash Withdrawal Fees 2.5% (Minimum Rs.500) of the cash withdrawal Overdue or Late Payment Fee No fee for total due payment is less than Rs.500 Rs.500 for total due amount is between Rs.501-Rs.5000 Rs.750 for total due amount is between Rs.5001-Rs.10000 Rs.1200 for total due amount is greater than Rs.10000 Cash Payment Fee Rs.100 Overlimit Penalty 2.5% of the amount spent over credit limit (minimum Rs.500) Foreign Currency Transaction Fee 3.50% of the transaction value Fuel Surcharge 1% of the amount spent between Rs.400-Rs.4000 (Max. Upto Rs.400) Rent Transaction Fee 1% + GST of the amount spent (Max. Rs.1500)

Eligibility Criteria for Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Eligibility criteria is one of the defining factors of whether your Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card application will get approved or not. Meet the following eligibility criteria to avoid rejection while applying for the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card

Primary cardholders must be between 18 to 70 years of age

The add-on cardholder must be above 15 years of age (applicable only if applying you're applying for an add-on card)

Individual must be a resident of India or a non-resident Indian

A minimum income of Rs.25000* p.m. for salaried employees and Rs.30000 p.m. for self-employed

*Disclaimer: No minimum income criteria are specified to apply for Axis Bank Flipkart Credit Card. However, it will be good to have a minimum annual income of 3 lakhs per annum so that your application won't get rejected.

Documents Required to Apply for Flipkart Axis Credit Card

To apply for the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, you'll need to provide the following documents:

Identification proof (any one): Aadhar card, Pan card, Driving license, Passport or any other government issued photo ID

Aadhar card, Pan card, Driving license, Passport or any other government issued photo ID Address proof (any one): Passport, Ration card, Electricity bill, Landline telephone bill, or any other government issued photo ID

Passport, Ration card, Electricity bill, Landline telephone bill, or any other government issued photo ID Income proof: Latest salary slip of the last 2 months, Form 16 or IT return copy and last 3 months' bank statement

Latest salary slip of the last 2 months, Form 16 or IT return copy and last 3 months' bank statement Photo identity: latest passport size coloured photographs

How to apply for the Flipkart Axis credit card?

The easiest way to apply for the Axis Bank Flipkart credit card is from their official website or visit the nearest Axis Bank branch to proceed with your Flipkart Axis Bank credit card application form.

But the better way to apply for the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card is through GoPaisa, where you can get an additional Rs.500 Rewards on your card dispatch. Here are the steps to avail of GoPaisa rewards when applying for the Axis Bank card online.

Click here to apply or visit GoPaisa and search for the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. On the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card deal page, click on the "Grab Deal" button. Login or sign up to activate GoPaisa Rewards. Now you'll be redirected to the Axis Bank Flipkart credit card application form. Fill in the required details such as mobile number, PAN card, Pincode & net income to proceed with your Flipkart Axis Bank credit card application form. Now complete all the required fields and submit your Flipkart Axis Bank credit card application form.

Note: The Rs.500 GoPaisa Rewards for your Flipkart Axis Bank credit card will be credited after the card dispatch, which you can redeem for Amazon or Flipkart e-gift vouchers.

FAQs of Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Q. Will I get reward points via my Axis Bank Flipkart credit card?

No, the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card does not offer reward points of any type. As it is a cashback card, it offers a certain return on card spends via cashback that is credited automatically to cardholders' monthly statements.

Q. How much do I have to pay for joining the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card?

The Flipkart Axis Bank credit card is an entry-level credit card that comes with a handy joining fee of Rs.500 only. So, you pay only Rs.500 once to get this credit card.

Q. What benefits and offers will I get when I apply for the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card?

Flipkart Axis Bank comes with a bunch of offers and benefits, including:

Rs.500 Flipkart gift voucher on the first transaction

Flat 15% Off Upto Rs.500 on your first transaction on Myntra

Flat 50% Upto Rs.100 OFF voucher code for Swiggy food orders.

Q. What documents do I need to apply for an Axis Bank Flipkart credit card?

You need a valid photo ID card, address proof, PAN card and income proof while applying for an Axis Bank credit card.

Q. How to contact Axis Bank customer care?

If you have any queries, doubts or need clarifications regarding your Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, you can reach the bank's customer care team at 1 860-419-5555 or 1-860-500-5555. If you live outside India, you can contact them at +91 22 6798 7700.

Q. How can I check my Flipkart Axis Bank credit card application status?

You can track the status of your Flipkart Axis Bank credit card application by visiting the official website at https://application.axisbank.co.in/cctracker/cctracker.aspx

Just enter your application ID and registered mobile number to proceed further. In case you've forgotten your Flipkart Axis Bank credit card application ID, still you can track the status by entering the PAN Card number and registered mobile number.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.