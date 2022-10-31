Flipkart grocery business gets set to service 10,000 PIN codes this BBD

It’s that time of the year when families come together for festivities. It is also the time when you can get some bumper deals on your wish list of things that you have been waiting the entire year to buy! And, what better than the 9th edition of Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days sale to avail unbelievable deals on your favourite brands in grocery and otherwise and shop your heart away!

In a special conversation with Hindustan Times, Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice President and Head of Grocery, Flipkart, talked about the week-long carnival and what we can expect from this event that has created a buzz across the country, with a special focus on the grocery business. Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days 2022 sale will be live on the online platform from September 23 to September 30, 2022.

Grocery is one of the most important businesses for Flipkart and the days of sale bring a surge in orders, offering a huge competitive advantage. At the same time, there is also a challenge of fulfilling the demands of so many consumers and ensuring that high quality grocery products are delivered to them in a timely and quality-controlled manner.

“The last one and a half years have been very interesting for grocery at Flipkart, as we have moved from being a nine city business to an 1,800 towns business now. We are present in more than 10,000 PIN codes today, which is what gives us a huge competitive edge. But, there is so much diversity in India that servicing 28 states is no mean task, as we strive to understand what they need from their household requirements on a day to day basis, stock that up and work with local sellers, local farmers to make it possible,” said Ravichandran.

Over the last year and a half, the grocery wing of Flipkart has ramped up their facilities to about 23 fulfilment centres, spread across 27.5 lakh square feet, to service 1800+ towns and cities.“We have, in fact, also upped a lot of the user experience features. Today, we have a vernacular app interface and are giving open box deliveries in groceries because it is a very important need for the customer. We also have several credit offerings, which is similar to the kisht which the local kirana stores give to their communities,” she further said.

In the run up to the sale event, Flipkart has launched new fulfilment centres in Guwahati and Coimbatore over the last few months, both of which are completely women-led, thereby enabling the local communities to participate in the growth. The most recent one was launched in Vijayawada, Flipkart’s first grocery facility in Andhra Pradesh. Each of the centres generate livelihood for over 1000 people in each of these regions.

Flipkart has also been partnering with Farmer Producer Organizations , or FPOs, to enable growth of local farming, as well as enable market access for them. “One of the biggest agendas that we started off this business with was to actually build a very resilient and inclusive agri supply chain. We have started working with about 300 FPOs across all states in the country. So far, we have trained and built capacity for about 10,000 farmers where we are able to bridge the gap between what the farmers produce and what the consumers need. This entire processing is extremely seamless because the farmer now has the knowledge of the customers’ needs and is able to really produce the right kind of output,” she said. Flipkart grocery works with local food processors to create a holistic ecosystem that delivers right from farm to fork.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.