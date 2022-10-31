Flipkart The Big Billion Days 2022: ‘Is baar sabse dumdaar’

India is amongst the fastest growing economies in the world today and e-commerce has acted as one of the major pillars of this growth, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic when customers across the country have transitioned to online as the preferred platform for all kinds of purchases.

In the run up to the much-awaited 9th edition of Flipkart’s ‘The Big Billion Days 2022’ sale , Rajneesh Kumar, Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart, shared his perspective about India’s e-commerce ecosystem and what events such as these bring to the table for customers, sellers, and the country at large, in a special conversation with Hindustan Times.

As retail transitions to online and powers the growth of the economy, major e-commerce players such as Flipkart have acted as imperative catalysts as they offer not just small businesses but even artisans and weavers from remote locations dotting the length and breadth of our country a platform through which they can showcase their wares to more than one billion plus customers. To gain market access, these small players no longer need to create a wide range of products. E-commerce platforms have offered them an opportunity they would never have got in an offline world.

“Today, we have almost two lakh people who are working on the supply chain. There are almost two lakh Kiranas who are an integral part of our supply chain. Out of the almost 100 million deliveries that Flipkart does in a month, more than 30 per cent are enabled by these Kiranas. It is an inclusive ecosystem that has been created where everybody is benefiting from the role of technology,” said Kumar.

In the US, Black Friday is a festival and in India now, a lot of people have started to wait for the big bumper sales during the festive season to buy what they need. In this space, The Big Billion Days comes as a much-awaited annual event that benefits not just us as consumers but an entire ecosystem.

“The Big Billion Days is not really a festive event or a sale. It is a collaborative event, not just for Flipkart but for an entire ecosystem, which comprises lakhs of people including sellers, small artisans and weavers, backups and transport logistics, drivers, Kiranas and of course the consumers. Everyone works collaboratively and brings the whole event together each year. What it does every year is that it creates that scale of impact and this becomes the BAU (business as usual) for next year,” Kumar said.

Flipkart has been driving inclusive growth and democratising e-commerce in the country by making it accessible to everyone and to include more partners into the digital transformation game that is unfolding in India. “The whole idea is to get more consumers and sellers into the ecosystem and also build partnerships in between. So, whether it is Kiranas, or smaller businesses who work on products which are very niche, or resellers, the whole idea of inclusivity is to enable anyone sitting at home to become an entrepreneur,” he said.

Through its Samarth initiative, Flipkart has been working with the State and government agencies to include more MSMEs, smaller companies, those run by specially-abled people into the ambit of e-commerce. “The real impact of technology is seen when you can bring those who are really at the bottom of the pyramid to the limelight by giving them market access. Many people including artisans, farmers, women, have become entrepreneurs through our partnerships with the States and the centre,” said Kumar.

“As a group, we want to make sure that we use technology to bring efficiency and stitch it all together. And that is where the inclusivity comes in, because we are able to get more people into the ecosystem, and offer enhanced livelihood opportunities, which is an amazing thing that any industry can do because India needs more jobs today,” he continued.

But, this growth does not come at the cost of the planet. On the sustainability front, Flipkart has eliminated 100 per cent plastic from its supply chain from a packaging perspective and is right up there on sustainability frontiers as an operational supply chain.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.