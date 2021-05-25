Flipkart Video’s fast-paced crime thriller, ‘Kaun’, is back to enthrall you!

Cast: Sushant Singh, Samvedna Suwalka

Director: Saket N Yadav and Asif Malik

Creator: Umesh Bist

Writer: Sunjoy Shekhar

Producer: Guneet Monga and Achin Jain (Sikhya Entertainment)

Rating: 3.9 (out of 5)

“He is back. But things will never be the same.”

After a popular run of 35 episodes, Season 1 of Flipkart Video’s interactive crime thriller, Kaun, left us on a cliff-hanger. Detective Adi Bhagat (played by Sushant Singh) was shot at point blank range and left battling for life. Although the motive of the attack was unclear, the culprit was revealed as somebody called ‘Thind’.

Cut to six screen months later. The fast-paced crime thriller is back with a refreshed season—the cases are bigger and the crimes even more spine-chilling. Detective Adi has recovered after fighting for his life at a hospital for six long months and is ready to face the world of crime again. This time around, he is a police consultant, but his relationship with Inspector Malini (played by Samvedna Suwalka) is strained. The second season premiered on Flipkart Video on May 22.

Inspector Malini (played by Samvedna Suwalka) and Detective Adi Bhagat (played by Sushant Singh) in Kaun Season 2. (Flipkart Video)

The first episode is aptly called ‘Blast from the past’, as it depicts the connection between these two. As a little girl, Inspector Malini witnessed the cold-blooded murder of her parents, leading scientists Dr Ashish and Dr Sumita Gaitonde, and has fate had it planned, detective Adi was also present at her home at the time the bullets were fired.

It was after this incident that he had taken up retirement from the police force. As the events of that night unfold before us, he recreates the scene of the crime and asks Inspector Malini to recall who else was present there. She recounts four names – a Pakistani spy called Dominic D’Mello alias Imran Taseeer, their household help Chunni, her father’s colleague Shiv Subramaniam and, of course, detective Adi himself. With the list of suspects ready, the duo, along with the viewers, get set to find the real killers.

Kaun is not your run-of-the-mill crime thriller. In this show, the suspects are laid out right at the beginning, and Detective Adi and Inspector Malini place the missing pieces of the puzzles together, one by one, to recreate what could have happened.

Like the first season, every episode in Season 2 has a new story. But Kaun is not your run-of-the-mill crime thriller. In this show, the suspects are laid out right at the beginning, and Detective Adi and Inspector Malini place the missing pieces of the puzzles together, one by one, to recreate what could have happened.

Hints and clues are dropped through the episodes. Each plot has four suspects and one gruesome crime. But you need to join the dots to find the culprit, making it all the more gripping.

Yes, you heard it right!

Here’s what happens: The photos of the suspects flash on the screen. And you get 15 seconds to guess the killer. There’s also a ‘none of the above’ option to choose from in some of the episodes. This time, the format comes with lifelines, too, which allow you to correct your answer. It’s this interactive treatment that makes this crime thriller unmissable!

Kaun Season 2 promises to captivate you as you join the search to find the culprit and, in the process, win exciting rewards, too!

The events unfold quickly in the episodes, all timed between 15 and 22 minutes. So, you don’t take your eyes off the screen even for a second!

Indeed, the tight screenplay and direction make Kaun Season 2 a must-watch. The actors have played their part well. Sushant Singh truly shines as a detective, as he goes about solving one case after another with ease. Samvedna Suwalka also proves her versatility as an actor. While in the first season, she played the tough cop known for her professionalism and investigation skills, Season 2 portrays her vulnerable side.

So, what are you waiting for? Kaun Season 2 promises to captivate you as you join the search to find the culprit and, in the process, win exciting rewards, too!

Flipkart Video, available only through the Flipkart app, is a unique concept where you can watch game shows and dramas and win prizes every day. What’s better is that the service is absolutely free. All you need is the Flipkart app installed on your smartphone and you are ready to watch!