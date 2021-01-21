IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Stories / Flipkart video’s ‘Kaun’ review: A crime thriller where you can be a detective
Flipkart Video’s Kaun? is a crime thriller with a twist, and a very compelling watch.(Flipkart )
Flipkart Video’s Kaun? is a crime thriller with a twist, and a very compelling watch.(Flipkart )
brand stories

Flipkart video’s ‘Kaun’ review: A crime thriller where you can be a detective

Flipkart video’s latest interactive crime thriller, Kaun? Who did it?, promises to enthrall and intrigue as you join the search to find the real culprit and, in the process, win exciting rewards too!
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:22 PM IST

Cast: Sushant Singh, Samvedna Suwalka

Directors: Saket Yadav and Asif Malik

Creator: Umesh Bist

Writer: Sunjoy Shekhar

Producer: Guneet Monga (Sikhya Entertainment)

Rating: 4.2 (out of 5)

Kyun aur kaise, do sawalon ka jawaab dhoond lo. Case solve ho jayega (Who and how - find the answer to these two questions and the case will get solved).” And, if you are able to crack the murder mystery before the sleuths unfold it on the screen, you stand to win exciting prizes!

Flipkart Video’s Kaun? is a crime thriller with a twist, and a very compelling watch. It is the story of how a top-cop-turned-detective, Detective Adi (played by Sushant Singh), helps his junior colleague Inspector Malini (Samvedna Suwalka) solve murder mysteries that baffle the investigators.

Super cop Adi Bhagat, who was known to be a “genius investigator” and won numerous accolades in his 21-year stint, unexpectedly hung up his boots after getting shot in the leg during a criminal encounter. Right in the first episode, we see Suwalka bring back Adi to the world of crime and investigation as she convinces him to help solve the murder mystery of a 51-year-old YouTuber.

Each part of the 35-episode series unearths a new crime, and the mystery is told to us step by step, tracing back the sequence of events, as unearthed by the investigators. Flipkart Video’s Kaun? is a crime thriller, albeit an interactive one. We rummage through the evidence and watch the suspects tell us their side of the story as the crime is reconstructed by the sleuths, making you feel like you are a part of the investigation team.

Hints and clues are dropped through the episodes. Each plot has four suspects and one gruesome crime. But you need to join the dots to solve the whodunnit, making it all the more intriguing.

The episode is paused just before it concludes and we see four options pop up on the screen in front of us for 15 seconds. If the investigator in you guesses the killer correctly, you stand to win prizes. Quite a unique concept, isn’t it?

Coming from the deft hands of Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, which is known to introduce new talent and make Indian cinema popular the world over, Flipkart Video’s Kaun? is more than just a crime thriller where mysteries of gruesome murders are solved. It is also a commentary on our degrading social fabric as we see layer after layer peel off on the portraits of protagonists that it draws up for us, exposing their dark sides.

This series is fast paced, with lots of action and some great acting. At well under 20 minutes, each episode is crisp, promising to keep your focus on the main plot. Flipkart Video’s Kaun? makes you question the precepts of crime and punishment.

Actor Sushant Singh has thrown in yet another enthralling performance. As Detective Adi, he keeps up the tension till the end of each episode, allowing the viewer to cross over the line of fiction and catch the killer before he unveils him or her on the screen.

Another restrained yet convincing show comes from Samvedna Suwalka, as she gets into the skin of inspector Malini.

Flipkart Video, available only through the Flipkart app, is a unique concept where you can watch and play game shows, across formats, and win prizes every day. What’s better is that the service is absolutely free. All you need is the Flipkart app installed on your smartphone and you are ready to watch!

Flipkart Video’s Kaun? comes as a breath of fresh air with its tight plot and great performances at a time when the OTT space is filled with crime thrillers of all shapes and forms, but not enough quality content to watch. Add it to your weekend’s watch list. This one surely won’t disappoint!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Flipkart Video’s Kaun? is a crime thriller with a twist, and a very compelling watch.(Flipkart )
Flipkart Video’s Kaun? is a crime thriller with a twist, and a very compelling watch.(Flipkart )
brand stories

Flipkart video’s ‘Kaun’ review: A crime thriller where you can be a detective

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Flipkart video’s latest interactive crime thriller, Kaun? Who did it?, promises to enthrall and intrigue as you join the search to find the real culprit and, in the process, win exciting rewards too!
READ FULL STORY
Close
The virtual event, spread across two days, will see prominent public figures from all walks of life come together to talk about the varied dimensions that “purpose” has taken in our lives.
The virtual event, spread across two days, will see prominent public figures from all walks of life come together to talk about the varied dimensions that “purpose” has taken in our lives.
brand stories

FLAME University to host ‘The Purpose Summit’ on January 23-24, 2021

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:07 PM IST
The two-day virtual summit centered around the theme of ‘purpose’ will see attendance from eminent names including Naina Lal Kidwai, Faye D'Souza, Vallabh Bhanshali, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Neera Nundy, Raman Roy, to name a few.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr.Manish Prakash, in conversation with Zinia Bhattacharya of HT Brand Studio.(HT Brand Studio)
Dr.Manish Prakash, in conversation with Zinia Bhattacharya of HT Brand Studio.(HT Brand Studio)
brand stories

Respiratory allergies v/s Covid-19 v/s common cold v/s flu: Differences in symptoms

By Partnered Feature, HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 12:22 PM IST
It’s easy to get confused between the symptoms of Covid-19, respiratory allergies, and common cold/flu.Watch this video, where Dr.Manish Prakash helps simplify it all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajeev Khandelwal and Tina Datta in a still from Naxalbari(ZEE5)
Rajeev Khandelwal and Tina Datta in a still from Naxalbari(ZEE5)
brand stories

Naxalbari Review: A riveting portrayal of India’s Naxalist insurgency period

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:02 PM IST
ZEE5’s latest crime thriller Naxalbari takes you take you back in time to talk about the history of Naxalbari, world of Naxals and looks at them from the lens of a STF agent. This must-watch series premiered on the OTT platform on November 28.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Policies can be life-savers for COVID-19 patients, especially those who do not have an existing health cover and are looking for the necessary protection.(iStock)
Policies can be life-savers for COVID-19 patients, especially those who do not have an existing health cover and are looking for the necessary protection.(iStock)
brand stories

Safeguarding your physical and financial well-being with COVID health insurance

By Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JUL 21, 2020 03:43 PM IST
The pandemic has fuelled awareness about health insurance policies with people sharing their nightmarish experiences of the difficulties in getting timely medical attention and skyrocketing medical bills. Sound policies can go a long way in ensuring accessibility of good medical care facilities and maintaining one’s financial health.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Brand Studio)
(HT Brand Studio)
brand stories

Clicking away to glory: Top 5 things millennials like to capture on their phones

By Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2019 12:41 PM IST
Whether it’s that scrumptious, colourful-looking meal they photograph before eating, or the love that they bestow on their pets, people today want to show the world the various facets of their daily lives. Here are 5 such moments that millennials love to capture using their smartphone cameras.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP