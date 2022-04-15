Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Brand Stories / Floating Cinema by Aamir Farooq becomes one of the most talked-about concepts
brand stories

Floating Cinema by Aamir Farooq becomes one of the most talked-about concepts

Atlas Event Management brought this idea to life to attract more tourists and enhance cinema-watching experiences
Aamir Farooq is the one who has brought the concept to life and hence is called the Floating man of India.
Published on Apr 15, 2022 07:29 PM IST
ByHT Brand Studio

The closer we look around ourselves, the more we notice the constant rise of a few industries across the world. These industries gain immense recognition, growth, and development because many astute minds work around them to give their target demographic and others something new in their respective niches. This is definitely easier said than implemented, but no one can unsee how the entertainment world has been on a growth pedestal. First, it was all about great cinema in theatres; now, it is all web-based content available at our fingertips. However, there is a certain company named Atlas Event Management led by Aamir Farooq which has tried to enhance even this and take the industry a notch higher by introducing an incredible concept like Floating Cinema.

 

Aamir Farooq is the one who has brought the concept to life and hence is called the Floating man of India. One also cannot deny how the team behind Atlas Event Management has been relentless in turning their visions into reality by implementing their ideas at the right time and now are working towards growing it exponentially across India. What started with a movie screening in Dal Lake, Srinagar, last year today is a concept that is sought by all across India, which has raised the stocks of Atlas Event Management in ways more than one.

 

It is Atlas Event Management that developed Asia’s 1st concept of Floating Cinema, allowing tourists in shikaras to watch cinema in the midst of Dal Lake last year and now are pumped to offer this thrilling experience to everyone across India by spreading their wings in different parts of the country, after making it big in Kashmir. This way, Atlas Event Management with Floating Cinema has been enriching the cinema-watching experiences of people and is driven by their mission to take tourism as well as the entertainment industry to newer levels of success in the near future.

RELATED STORIES

 

The company has already received the copyright for this concept. Floating Cinema is truly a one-of-a-kind concept in Asia.

 

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP