Flowace Assures Fair Appraisal for Employees

Flowace is a leading time tracker highly favored by contemporary businesses, leveraging the power of AI. With its exceptional people analytics tracking capabilities, Flowace enhances productivity by an impressive 31%.

Flowace has been gaining considerable attention as a comprehensive time tracking platform, thanks to its exceptional hands-free time tracking capability. Setting itself apart from traditional employee trackers, Flowace offers complete automation and a strong focus on precise employee management. Unlike its competitors, Flowace goes beyond simply measuring time and instead employs contemporary productivity standards with a human touch.

Conventional time tracking software primarily focuses on monitoring employee activities based solely on time-based metrics. While this approach effectively measures the number of hours worked by employees on a daily basis, it often falls short when it comes to evaluating their performance during performance appraisals. But why is that the case?

In recent years, there has been a significant shift in approximately 70% of modern productivity standards, particularly impacting remote companies. In the past, companies relied on time trackers to ensure that employees dedicated the necessary effort during their paid hours.

However, a crucial question remained unanswered: Were employees truly utilizing their work hours effectively, or were they simply logging in and out without meaningful productivity? This is precisely where Flowace's people analytics tool comes into play, revolutionizing the measurement of productivity levels.

The underlying concept of Flowace revolves around using real-time "employee activity data" as a performance analyzer. By combining time tracking and data-driven productivity metrics with the power of artificial intelligence, Flowace empowers companies to measure, analyze, and enhance employee performance on the go. This data can be utilized by both employees and employers to eliminate organizational biases entirely, especially during appraisal seasons.

Varun Kodnani, co-founder of Flowace said, “Data is at the forefront of every organization’s success and for employee performance analysis, data is the only way to reduce biases. During appraisal season, many times certain employees get the upper hand, while others don’t. This can be due to many reasons, organizational bias being the most dominant one. However, such incidents are not to be questioned. It is human nature to form biases, but thankfully this does not need to be a blame game. Flowace measures every employee’s activity (as long as they are in the Flowace work mode; yes, there’s a privacy mode too) and magically creates timesheets and End of Day reports both accurately and automatically. The tool has a productivity and efficiency analyzer that gives real-time updates on employee performance. By using this data, employees can request fair appraisals, thus eliminating any scope for human bias.”

The Flowace dashboard is designed to be user-friendly, allowing employers to easily configure productive and unproductive Apps & URLs for different teams. The tracker automatically calculates work hours based on these one-time configurations. Additionally, there’s an AI bubble that provides employees with the ability to seamlessly organize and measure time spent on work files that need to be accounted for towards clients, projects and tasks.

Furthermore, the Flowace time tracker measures various aspects of productivity, including apps, URLs, developer and communication tools, all of which are clearly visible on the dashboard. It also measures break time, idle hours, and missing hours, promoting complete transparency among all users.

During appraisal season, this wealth of productivity analysis data proves invaluable in ensuring fair and unbiased evaluations. By relying on these insights, companies can make informed decisions and provide deserving appraisals without human bias.

Flowace is dedicated to continuously enhancing its dashboard with new features to further improve user experience. Ongoing updates include the addition of features like a soft walk-in option and enhanced privacy measures. With a rapidly growing user base, the Flowace R&D team is continually working to achieve the best possible outcomes for employee management without micromanaging teams.

Flowace, founded by empathic leaders Varun and Tarun Kodnani, aims to revolutionize the measurement of time in relation to productivity. Flowace's core principle is centered around the concept of Measure>Analyze>Upscale>Grow, utilizing precise productivity analytics. By leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to measure time, Flowace enables real-time monitoring of employee performance, empowering individuals and teams to optimize their efficiency and accomplish their objectives. With its user-friendly AI interface, extensive features, and seamless integration capabilities, Flowace's automated time tracking software is transforming time and task management practices within companies. Currently, Flowace proudly serves a global user base of over 35,000 individuals.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.