FlowerAura Expects Robust Growth With Launch Of Valentine Gift Collection 2023

Gurugram, Haryana - FlowerAura has launched a new collection for Valentine's 2023. As the brand is all geared up for the occasion, it expects robust growth throughout the year. Quite many few things are reimagined internally to pace up the growth in a precisely planned manner.

The new gifts for Valentine's day collection are clearly in line with the brand's 'Smile Theme' for the occasion. All the industries in the market have talked about the shift in buying behaviours of users, both males and females. People have started buying things online a lot during the post-pandemic, and it has increased the scope of the gifting business by many folds.

"We had registered a growth of more than 100% in demand of gifts for Valentines Day in 2022 in comparison to the year 2021. Every business thrives for growth and expansion, and we surely do too. Our next focal points are higher customer satisfaction and enhanced customer experience. Many changes have already been applied, and many are in the pipeline to let a user order a gift as fast as possible to save time. We are also focused on improving product experience through quality, specific design, and improved gift packaging. Valentine's is one of the prime events for us, and we are pushing at full throttle. More than 300 SKUs live under different gift categories, and we will be introducing more for the coming two weeks." said Shrey Sehgal, Co-founder FlowerAura.

Heart shape hampers, soft toy hampers, gift hampers, and chocolate hampers are kept as the prime products for Valentine's 2023. Flowers always fall among the category of 'valentine's day gifts for her', and this year's collection has new and stylish arrangements along with items like jewellery, handbags, and soft toys. A special range of valentines day gifts for him is also introduced, keeping the gift interests of men in focus. The new gift collection is thoughtfully based on trends keeping the young audience in mind.

FlowerAura provides its delivery service in 600+ cities across India. More than 87 cities are covered under same-day delivery service, helmed by a strong network of vendors, franchise outlets, and company-owned stores. The brand will also deliver Valentine's gifts in the USA, Canada, Australia, and UAE. FlowerAura is also registering a good number of orders from Amazon.

About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. (FlowerAura), a pioneer of the gift industry, has flourished in the Indian & International market with its gift range (flowers, cakes, indoor plants, decor items, personalised gifts, combos) for the special moments that can't be put into words. Started in 2010 under the entrepreneurship of Mr. Himanshu Chawla and Mr. Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, we lead the gifting market in more than 600+ cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there.

