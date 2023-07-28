FlowerAura Unleashes Show-stopping Kids Rakhi Collection, Making Headlines in the Market

28th July 2023, Gurugram, Haryana: As the much-awaited festival of Raksha Bandhan draws near, FlowerAura, India's leading online flower and gifting portal, is all set to take the celebrations up a notch with its breathtaking kids' rakhi collection. This year, FlowerAura has gone above and beyond to cater to the younger audience with an awe-inspiring junior rakhi collection.

FlowerAura takes immense pride in curating an extensive and unparalleled children rakhi series, ensuring that siblings across the country can express their love and bond in the most delightful and imaginative ways. Each Rakhi in this collection has been crafted with utmost care and creativity, making it a true masterpiece that reflects the joy and innocence of childhood.

CEO Shrey Sehgal, in a recent press conference, expressed his excitement about FlowerAura's dedication to making Raksha Bandhan a memorable experience for kids and families alike. “We believe that Raksha Bandhan should be a celebration of the pure and unconditional love between siblings, and what better way to capture the essence of childhood than through our Kids Rakhi Collection. We have carefully picked designs that resonate with children's interests, from beloved cartoon characters to superheroes and more. We take pride in sourcing rakhis from every corner of India, ensuring that each Rakhi beautifully represents the unique cultural heritage of different regions. Additionally, with a thoughtful approach towards the younger recipients, we ensure that the rakhi assortment includes rakhis crafted with reliable materials that provide a comfortable and enjoyable experience for the little ones.”

The rakhi collection for the little ones at FlowerAura showcases an array of options that cater to every child's unique tastes. For the little devotees, the traditional Kanha Rakhi featuring adorable idols of Lord Krishna and Radha is a sight to behold. For those with a flair for adventure and action, the Superhero Rakhis featuring popular characters like Spiderman, Batman, and more are sure to be an instant hit. But that's not all! FlowerAura's online rakhi collection also includes personalised photo Rakhis, allowing siblings to relive their cherished moments together, encapsulated in a beautiful Rakhi.

FlowerAura's commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences extends to its delivery services. With same-day delivery available in over 6000+ pin codes, kids can eagerly await the arrival of their special Rakhis with anticipation and delight.

This Raksha Bandhan, FlowerAura extends a heartfelt invitation to all families to embrace the enchanting magic of childhood and celebrate the unbreakable bond between siblings with its captivating Rakhi assortment. Let the innocence and joy of childhood shine through, creating lasting memories that will remain etched in the hearts of siblings forever.

FlowerAura acknowledges the profound impact of gifting on relationships. Gifts go beyond physical exchange, fostering heartfelt connections and emotional bonds. In 2010, Mr Himanshu Chawla and Mr Shrey Sehgal spearheaded the company's establishment, with the first retail outlet in Gurgaon. With an extensive network of fulfilment centres, channel stores, and dark stores, we deliver gifts to over 600 cities in India and various international locations. FlowerAura is more than a brand; it promises to make your celebrations extraordinary, exceeding your expectations at every step. Our website, retail stores, and presence on popular e-commerce platforms ensure easy access to our vast collection of gifts.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.