FlowerAura Unveils New Collection To Help People Celebrate Raksha Bandhan

04th July 2022, Gurugram, Haryana

The gifting brand that has been out-competing the competitors and letting people share smiles with their loved ones, FlowerAura, is now ready and all set to help people celebrate Raksha Bandhan in style. The brand has unveiled the newest collection of Rakhi and Rakhi Gifts 2022.

The approach that was portrayed and aesthetically presented at the launch event was perfectly delivered to the audience. The theme that the brand has followed to stay unique and ahead of the competition is to bring the discrete taste of India with skilful artisans to its collection. For everyone who searches for online rakhi by FlowerAura, the brand has thought so much and hence curated a range that is the best and nowhere else to find. The vibrant colour choice that made the launch event feel like a happy rainbow is undoubtedly something that would attract a lot of customers’ purchases.

Talking about and throwing a light on the variety of rakhi that FlowerAura has included in its range, there is something for everyone, and the collection is so vast and aesthetically beautiful that it has never been done before. From Sterling Silver Rakhis to Semi-Precious Stone Rakhis and Hand-crafted Rakhis, there is so much to look out for. The collection of Rakhi for Bhaiya Bhabhi has also been upgraded with new combos of Lumba Rakhi and Designer Rakhis.

Keeping in mind the sisters want to make their brothers smile with gifts along with beautiful rakhis, FlowerAura has also unveiled a new range of rakhi gifts for brother. The gift hampers include Body Perfumes, Grooming Products, Accessories, Personalised Gifts, and more. The brand has tried every little thing to upgrade its collection, and it can be clearly seen.

In a quick media conversation, Mr Himanshu Chawla, CEO of FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd., said, “We wanted to create and curate a collection of rakhis and hampers that inhales the versatility of our Indian culture. And we hope that it will be appreciated by our previous customers and new customers with open arms. From the sweets and snacks that are selected with so much preciseness and the rakhi collection where the skin-friendliness has been focused a lot along with creativity and quirkiness, we have pushed limits for a better and more beautiful Raksha Bandhan celebration.”

About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd., the pioneer of the gift industry, has flourished in the Indian market with its unique gifts for special moments that can't be put into words. Starting in 2010, under the entrepreneurship of Mr Himanshu Chawla and Mr Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, we lead the gifting market in more than 400 cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there.

Media Contact :

Suman Patra

suman.patra@floweraura.com

+91 96500 62220

Head - Product and Marketing

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

