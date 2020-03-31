e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brand Stories / Focusing on oral hygiene is more important than ever— here’s why

Focusing on oral hygiene is more important than ever— here’s why

Your mouth is the point of entry for all kinds of germs. This video tells you how you can keep infections at bay by adopting a few simple habits.

brand-stories Updated: Mar 31, 2020 15:56 IST
Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio
Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio
         

We often tend to overlook the importance of oral hygiene, forgetting how it is intricately linked to our immune system. The more mindful we are of our oral hygiene habits, the stronger our immune system will be. In today’s times, especially, when there’s so much talk about building our immunity, we simply cannot let our mouths be breeding grounds for germs.

An educational campaign by Dabur Red Paste, which is India’s no.1 Ayurvedic toothpaste as per Nielsen’s 2019 data, helps drive home this point. Among the recommendations cited to maintain good oral hygiene include brushing your teeth twice daily, rinsing your mouth after every meal, changing your toothbrush every three months and, most importantly, using a toothpaste that helps in fighting germs.

To know more, watch the video.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Of 1,800 rescued from Delhi’s Nizamuddin, most were from Tamil Nadu
Covid-19: Of 1,800 rescued from Delhi’s Nizamuddin, most were from Tamil Nadu
Govt identifies 500 companies to map Covid-19 solutions
Govt identifies 500 companies to map Covid-19 solutions
Covid-19: 3.2 lakh beds for isolation as Railways modifies 20,000 coaches
Covid-19: 3.2 lakh beds for isolation as Railways modifies 20,000 coaches
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Your Houseparty account is not ‘hacked’, says the company
Your Houseparty account is not ‘hacked’, says the company
Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, asks Kohli to follow
Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, asks Kohli to follow
With discounts upto ₹5 lakh, now may be the best time to buy a superbike
With discounts upto ₹5 lakh, now may be the best time to buy a superbike
Covid-19 updates from Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra
Covid-19 updates from Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news