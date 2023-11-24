‘Fold Is Gold’ for India’s Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra

Who says surprises are just for actors? This time around, a special delivery has arrived for celebrated athlete Neeraj Chopra — just as he returns to the changing room after practicing his next medal-winning javelin throws in the field!

“Hi Neeraj! Yeh hai aapka Fold (Here is your Fold),” he hears a voice saying. Chopra, who is the first Indian athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in javelin throw, mixes up Fold for gold until he reads the message on the package. “Hi Neeraj, Are you ready to join the flip side?”

His first reaction when he sees the large screen of this amazing smartphone in the gift box is priceless. “Kitne acre ka hai yeh?” he quips, with a look of complete surprise in his eyes! It’s not just Chopra. The massive display of the Galaxy Z Fold5 has left many smartphone enthusiasts spellbound as they experience its immersive 7.6” screen, which offers more room to do what you wish on your smartphone.

This model is one of the best productivity powerhouses available in the segment, as it offers PC-style productivity with multi-tasking capabilities, evolving from Multi Window and App Continuity to a wide range of features, including the new and improved taskbar, drag and drop, and optimisation of third-party apps.

The new taskbar enables dynamic productivity by allowing you to quickly switch between apps that you use frequently, while the newly enhanced two-handed drag and drop will also ramp up your productivity as you try to move content between apps and screens. Further, an app can continue running in the background while you watch video content in full screen and chat with your friends in a floating pop-up on the side of the screen.

The display is configured to work equally well outdoors since Samsung has increased the peak brightness by more than 30 percent, up to 1750 nits. With all of these features, you can complete the important tasks at hand from anywhere and at any time.

This latest generation of the foldable comes with a custom-built Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, which is the fastest on a Galaxy Z series so far, and an innovative new Flex hinge with a dual-hinge structure that is stronger, more durable, and gives the smartphone a much slimmer appearance. In fact, it is the thinnest, lightest Fold yet from Samsung. It also comes with IPX8 water resistance for greater durability.

Back in the video, Neeraj continues to explore new features of the phone. He takes out the S Pen from his new Fold and says, “Badi chhoti javelin hai (This is a very small javelin)!” The S Pen in a foldable smartphone was first introduced in the Galaxy Z Fold3 in 2021. Samsung has upgraded it with the new foldable too, making it slimmer and more responsive, to make real-time annotating and ideation a breeze. The Slim S Pen Case is nearly the same thickness as a regular case for the Fold and is available in a variety of styles and colours, so you can carry your S Pen in style.

The verdict is out: “FOLD IS GOLD,” Chopra writes on his brand new foldable smartphone as he bids adieu to the flat and introduces the world to his “new Galaxy Z Fold5 with a javelin”!

Click here to watch the full video.

Are you impressed too? The good news is that you can bring home the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 for an unbelievable price of just ₹5,237 per month at a 30-month low-cost EMI offer brought in especially for this festive season. But, you need to act fast, as the special offers are valid only for a limited time. Visit your nearest Samsung-authorised dealer or Samsung.com to order yours today and join the flip side!

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.