Mondelez India presents Happiness Unlocked, a campaign that shines light on people who created inspiring stories of happiness during lockdown.
Follow the heart to discover true happiness

  Mondelez India presents Happiness Unlocked, a campaign that shines light on people who created inspiring stories of happiness during lockdown.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:30 AM IST

The science of happiness is simple – if you want to be happy, focus on things that give you happiness. In fact, it’s one of the most crucial lessons that the lockdown period taught us. From focusing on our family and relationships to indulging in hobbies, we all learnt to pursue simple pleasures of life, and cordon off all the negativity. Mondelez India presents Happiness Unlocked, a campaign that shines light on people who created inspiring stories of happiness during lockdown.

Serving love in a pizza box

When 67-year-old Prathiba Kanoi decided to treat her family with her ‘special’ pizza to celebrate an occasion, little did she know her life is going to change and soon she will be making pizzas for who’s who of Mumbai. She rediscovered herself during the lockdown as she got the opportunity to pamper her grandchildren with her famous delicacies.

Pratibha’s love for cooking international cuisine was ignited in Bangkok where she had spent her childhood. She was exposed to international cuisine there and the process of making thin crust pizzas was what fascinated her. She used to make giant pizzas for her friends from scratch out of an oven gifted by her husband. However, her passion for cooking took a backseat as she dedicated herself to raising her three children.

Today, after becoming a grandmother, she don’s the chef hat and runs ‘Mommy’s Kitchen’ where she makes sumptuous pizzas and pastas. An idea that was born on the dining table has now grown into a well-known brand not only in Mumbai but other cities as well.

Pratibha Kanoi

With no professional training as a chef, Pratibha is overjoyed with the love she has received for her kitchen. Today, she has more than 2,300 clients and has catered to leading celebs, politicians and industrialists within a short span of time. That’s not all; her pizzas have been taken all the way to Burj Khalifa, Dubai.

Stress buster mandalas

Though a home maker by profession, Anita Gupta used to teach Kathak to children and youngsters at a dance center near her place when the lockdown happened. When the classes at the center stood cancelled, Anita was stuck at home with no outlet for her creativity. Also, uncertain of when the lockdown would lift and her life would get back to normal, she decided to try out new things.

Anita Gupta

Anita tried gardening as she loves to be around plants and has a terrace garden of her own. But the one thing she really indulged in during the lockdown was arts and crafts. Anita was passionate about art; she was fond of paintings as a young kid. But as she grew up, household chores and dance classes took most of her time, and her passion for arts took a backseat. However, with the dance classes being cancelled amid the pandemic, Anita decided to rekindle her old passion. But, this time instead of making paintings, she decided to try out something new - mandalas. She watched online tutorials and started making intricate mandala designs.

Mandala designs created by Anita Gupta.

Anita says that making mandalas helped her relax. The whole process became a medium of meditation for her, and she felt at peace whenever she sat down to make one. She further adds that it also helped her break away from the boredom and monotony of being confined at home, and gave her a sense of achievement of learning something new.

Do you also have a story to share? Tell us now!

