Following a trail of successful expansion, G Square moves in to Ambur

Chennai, 1st August 2023 – G Square, South India’s largest plot promoter and Tamil Nadu’s No.1 Real estate developer announced their debut into the Ambur real estate market and plotted development sector.

The tactical move comes as a part of the real estate plot developer's goals for swift business expansion, which include establishing secured planned community projects with world-class amenities in prominent tier-II towns. The project is further expected to act as a catalyst to push the town to achieve infrastructural development, upgrading the quality of residential living spaces and ultimately accelerating the land appreciation rate of the locality.

Ambur, an eminent leather hub, situated midway between Chennai and Bangalore on the banks of the Palar River is considered as one of the prime industrial zones within the country to cater both the domestic and international goods market and production. The town is very well connected to numerous metropolitan regions like Chennai and Bengaluru through the National Highway 46 road network. The industry-booming town also boasts of the presence of quality civic infrastructures like railway stations, bus stands, schools, universities, and hospitals

Ambur's abundant resources make it the ideal location for consistent business expansion and industrial development, which will further establish it as a possible potential location for employment migration.

Speaking on the expansion, Mr. Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director of G Square Realtors Private Limited said, “This strategic move comes in the wake of another successful expansion into the Theni market. So, we have successfully imprinted our presence in most of the major South Indian markets which include Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Ballari. More than 10,000 clients have received premium quality plots from us in the most desirable areas of their individual cities and towns. Our recent ventures especially into Tier II and Tier III simply come as a part of the brand’s desire to provide quality residential living spaces in secured community plots. To construct a medium where even people in small towns can also get to experience the luxury of world-class amenities like clubhouses, drive-in theatres, helipads, etc, that are mostly provided in the living spaces of metro cities.

Mr. Bala Ramajeyam continued by stating, "Ambur is a lovely mushrooming community with a scope of big future real estate market potential. Its strong presence in the goods manufacturing industry draws major investments and visits from outer regions. People are more likely to consider investing and relocating to a place like this because of its strong potential for higher land appreciation value and business expansions. Additionally, it has excellent highways that connect Chennai and Bangalore. Therefore, Ambur is the place to be if you're seeking a spot to invest where real estate values will soar higher than they already are. On the other hand, G Square has a proven track record of increasing land appreciation rates through its projects. Numerous G Square initiatives have already contributed to the locality's appreciation rate from over 50% to 100%. This will be the key value addition that we bring to the Ambur real estate market. The combination of the town’s development and increasing land appreciation will make it a gold mine for real estate investment.” G Square currently operates in cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Hosur, and Ballari and has provided plots to more than 10000 customers.

About G Square:

G Square is South India’s No.1 Real Estate Developer that brings to you a lifestyle-defining curation of upscale selections to choose from. Our proactive and keen sense of identifying opportunities has helped build many dream houses and iconic businesses within G Square’s secured communities. Over 10000+ happy customers have trusted the transparent and hassle-free ownership of land in South India’s most potential addresses with G Square’s easy housing transactions.

Spread across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, Mysuru & Ballari over the past 10 years, we have delivered the most lucrative investment lands with world-class amenities in G Square’s secured communities. With “2 Years of Free Maintenance” and all essentials covered, we aim to empower families and businesses to build the next chapter of their life on land they own.

For more details log onto: www.gsquarehousing.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

