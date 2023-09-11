Food Tiger: Your Go-To Food Delivery App for Convenience, Quality, and Satisfaction

Food Tiger is committed to delivering convenience, quality, and satisfaction to your dining experience. With our user-centric approach and a commitment to timely deliveries, we aim to be your go-to food delivery app, ensuring that your cravings are always satisfied.

Download Food Tiger today and embark on a culinary journey like never before. Your favourite dishes are just a tap away! Food Tiger is One of the fastest growing food and grocery delivery App chain in all over India Food tiger has made it easy to go and Order from your favourite restaurants & track on the go, with the all-new FoodTiger app. The app is so convenient and easy to use that it will become your daily convenience companion and its Powered by tech and operational excellence. The app is creating a powerful impact on the food industry. Food Tiger has been growing its quick-commerce footprint in more than 40 cities across 11 markets in India – Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Patna, Chennai, Lucknow, Indore, and Ahmedabad.

The app was launched in 2014. The technology platform that connects customers, restaurant partners and delivery partners, serving their multiple needs. Customers use our platform to search and discover restaurants, read and write customer generated reviews and view and upload photos, order food delivery. The app also provides restaurant partners with industry-specific marketing tools which enable them to engage and acquire customers to grow their business while also providing a reliable and efficient last mile delivery service. We also operate a one-stop procurement solution, Hyperpure, which supplies high quality ingredients and kitchen products to restaurant partners. We also provide our delivery partners with transparent and flexible earning opportunities.

Food Tiger has a wide options of food and groceries in one tap solution for your daily needs around the corner . the app is a culinary that celebrates the rich tapestry of india cuisine while making it easier than ever to explore order and enjoy the diverse flavours of this vibrant nation . its not just an app : it’s a passport to the world of gastronomic adventures in the palm of your hand .download the foodtiger app today and embark on a journey to discover the heart and soul of Indian foods.

Food tiger also has a franchise module where u can invest in and start your own dream business where you are your own boss . let us see the offers and services Offered by food tiger and why only foodtiger is the future of culinary business.

Food Tiger

WHY FOOD TIGER?

Unparalleled Culinary Excellence Seamless Technology Integration Diverse and Extensive Menu Lightning-fast delivery Sustainable Practice Community Centric Approach Customer centric Experience Innovation and AI Hyenine and safety Charitable initiatives Global Reach

FRANCHISE MODELS AVAILIABLE:

City Franchise

10 Lac Investment

Office Area 300 SFT

2 Sales Manager

1 Computer Operator

Income : 40% Of total Sales from All City

IT Support: Admin DashBoard

Restaurant Dashboard

Delivery Partner Mobile App

Marketing Support:

Advertising Support

Sales Support

Recruitment Support

Promotion Activities

Delivery Partner Appointment

Delivery Franchise

Delivery Franchise

2 Lac Investment

Delivery Boy with Bike

Income : Rs. 50 on Delivery of Per Order

IT Support: Admin DashBoard

Restaurant Dashboard

Delivery Partner Mobile App

Delivery Bag, Tshirt, Cap

Marketing Support:

Advertising Support

Sales Support

Recruitment Support

Promotion Activities

Delivery Partner Appointment

Dark Store Franchise

DarkStore Franchise

20 Lac Investment

Store Area 1000 SFT

1 Sales Manager

1 Computer Operator

Income : 10% Of total Sales from All State

IT Support:

Admin DashBoard

Restaurant Dashboard

Delivery Partner Mobile App

Marketing Support:

Advertising Support

Sales Support

Recruitment Support

Promotion Activities

Delivery Partner Appointment

WAREHOUSE FRANCHISE:

Warehouse Franchise

15 Lac Investment

Store Area 1000 SFT

1 Sales Manager

1 Computer Operator

Income : 10% Of total Sales from All State

IT Support:

Admin DashBoard

Restaurant Dashboard

Delivery Partner Mobile App

Marketing Support:

Advertising Support

Sales Support

Recruitment Support

Promotion Activities

Delivery Partner Appointment

FRANCHISE SUPPPORT

food tiger provides various types of personal and techinical supports to the franchisees to help them maintain AND SUPPORT CONSISTENT BRAND Standards with below main key areas of support for better and successful running of the bussiness

Training and Onboarding: Provide comprehensive training programs for franchisees and their staff, covering operations, customer service, order management, and use of technology platforms. This ensures that franchisees are well-equipped to run their delivery operations efficiently and effectively. Site Selection and Set-Up: Assist franchisees in selecting suitable locations for their delivery hubs or kitchens, considering factors like customer density, accessibility, and visibility. Offer guidance on the layout, design, and equipment setup to ensure smooth operations. Operational Support: Offer ongoing operational guidance and best practices to help franchisees streamline their order processing, delivery logistics, inventory management, and quality control. Operational Support: Offer ongoing operational guidance and best practices to help franchisees streamline their order processing, delivery logistics, inventory management, and quality control. Operational Support: Offer ongoing operational guidance and best practices to help franchisees streamline their order processing, delivery logistics, inventory management, and quality control. Operational Support: Offer ongoing operational guidance and best practices to help franchisees streamline their order processing, delivery logistics, inventory management, and quality control. Supply Chain Management: Help franchisees establish relationships with approved suppliers and negotiate favorable pricing for ingredients, packaging, and other supplies. This ensures consistency in product quality and cost-efficiency. Supply Chain Management: Help franchisees establish relationships with approved suppliers and negotiate favorable pricing for ingredients, packaging, and other supplies. This ensures consistency in product quality and cost-efficiency. Supply Chain Management: Help franchisees establish relationships with approved suppliers and negotiate favorable pricing for ingredients, packaging, and other supplies. This ensures consistency in product quality and cost-efficiency. Financial Guidance: Offer financial planning support, including assistance with budgeting, forecasting, and performance analysis. Provide benchmarking data and financial models to help franchisees set realistic goals and monitor their financial health. Financial Guidance: Offer financial planning support, including assistance with budgeting, forecasting, and performance analysis. Provide benchmarking data and financial models to help franchisees set realistic goals and monitor their financial health. Financial Guidance: Offer financial planning support, including assistance with budgeting, forecasting, and performance analysis. Provide benchmarking data and financial models to help franchisees set realistic goals and monitor their financial health. Financial Guidance: Offer financial planning support, including assistance with budgeting, forecasting, and performance analysis. Provide benchmarking data and financial models to help franchisees set realistic goals and monitor their financial health. Financial Guidance: Offer financial planning support, including assistance with budgeting, forecasting, and performance analysis. Provide benchmarking data and financial models to help franchisees set realistic goals and monitor their financial health. Financial Guidance: Offer financial planning support, including assistance with budgeting, forecasting, and performance analysis. Provide benchmarking data and financial models to help franchisees set realistic goals and monitor their financial health.

FRANCHISE REQUIREMENT

Franchise requirements for a FoodTiger based on the company's specific business model, industry regulations, and overall goals. However, here are some common franchise requirements that a FoodTiger might consider: Initial Investment: Franchisees will need to make an initial investment to cover costs such as franchise fees, training, equipment, technology, marketing, and initial inventory. The investment amount can vary significantly depending on factors like location, size of the delivery area, and the company's brand. Franchise Fee: Franchisees typically pay a one-time franchise fee for the right to operate under the company's brand and utilize its systems and support. This fee can vary widely and may be influenced by factors like the company's reputation and market presence. Business Experience: Franchisees might be required to have a certain level of business experience or management skills to ensure the successful operation of the delivery business. Some food delivery companies may prefer franchisees with prior experience in the restaurant or hospitality industry. Financial Stability: Franchisees should demonstrate financial stability and have the necessary capital to fund the startup and ongoing operations of the franchise. This may involve providing financial statements, credit history, and proof of available funds. Location and Infrastructure: Franchisees need to secure a suitable location for their delivery hub or kitchen, ensuring it meets the company's specifications for size, layout, and accessibility. They should also have the necessary infrastructure to support delivery operations, including equipment and technology. Legal and Regulatory Compliance: Franchisees must adhere to all local, state, and federal regulations related to food preparation, health and safety, licensing, permits, and zoning. The food delivery company may provide guidance and support in navigating these requirements. Training: Franchisees and their staff will likely need to complete comprehensive training programs provided by the company. This training covers various aspects of operating the food delivery business, including order processing, customer service, technology usage, and quality control. Use of Technology: Franchisees should be willing and able to use the company's designated technology platforms, such as the ordering app, website, and delivery tracking systems, to ensure consistent customer experiences. Marketing and Branding: Franchisees are expected to adhere to the company's branding guidelines and participate in local marketing initiatives to promote their delivery services effectively. Operational Standards: Franchisees must follow the company's operational standards, including menu offerings, food quality, packaging, delivery times, and customer service protocols. Agreement Terms: Franchisees will enter into a franchise agreement that outlines the terms, obligations, and rights of both parties. This legal document will specify details such as territory rights, royalty payments, and renewal options.

It's important for both the FoodTiger and potential franchisees to engage in thorough due diligence and discussions to ensure a clear understanding of the franchise requirements, expectations, and the support provided. Each company's specific requirements will depend on its business model, objectives, and market conditions.

For more such details you can visit our website : http://foodtigerindia.com/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.