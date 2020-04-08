For a greater good, Jaipuria Institute of Management moves ahead with innovativeness despite the Covid-19 crisis

brand-stories

The rich heritage of Jaipuria Institute of Management ,Lucknow, is apparent from its extensive alumni base, with innovation and excellence driving new initiatives in the field of business education. Even with the covid-19 crisis, classes at the Institute haven’t been impacted at all. Regular online sessions have helped continue the learning process, using softwares like Impartus, Zoom and Webex. Faculty members are available 24/7 through call and WhatsApp, maintaining social distance, yet guiding students ahead in their curriculum.

Speaking on the ongoing challenge Dr. Kavita Pathak, Director of the Institute said, “student development is our key agenda. We are fully aware of our responsibility as a B-School towards all our stakeholders. In the prevailing situation, I would say proactive and innovativeness is the need of the hour and we have proved that in this challenging time. We are engaging with our students through our digital platforms. Every student who chooses us has made a choice, and every parent who sends their ward to us for education places great trust in us. We are committed towards it.”

Such efforts strongly reinforce Jaipuria Lucknow’s recognition as one of the best management institutes in the country. No wonder that Jaipuria Lucknow has been NBA and NAAC ‘A’ accredited and AIU recognized PGDM programs as equivalent to MBA. With 9000+ alumni, 110+ faculty members and 375+ industry recruiters, this prestigious organization also enjoys the graded autonomy by AICTE, amongst very few B-Schools in the country to get this. Moreover, the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) has reaccredited PGDM programs at Jaipuria Lucknow for six years.

Fostering creativity and collaboration

This institute has been providing 360-degree learning to its students and supporting them with a robust placement program since its inception. Out of many of its notable initiatives, Uncampus is one. It strives to go beyond campus walls, to create a culture of oneness and excellence across its four locations. The Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur and Indore campuses all work on a similar vision for creating employability, promoting education through excellence.

Nurturing entrepreneurial mindset

Jaipuria Institute has set up the Innovation and Incubation Centre (IIC), incubating ventures in technology, fintech, education and other interdisciplinary areas. The IIC organises regular events like entrepreneurial talk series, workshops and seminars to develop entrepreneurial ecosystems in the nearby areas. Currently, the institute supports three physical and few virtual incubates such as Eduroomz, Yoyocial and Tiffilo.

JIML is creating the business leaders of tomorrow.

Shaping the flag-bearers of tomorrow

Jaipuria Institute of Management Lucknow further supports its students with the Career Management Centre (CMC). CMC, right from day one, not only assesses a student’s competency and skill gap, but also creates an individual development plan for each of them that best fits his/ her career.

Jaipuria has an immaculate record of operating with 100% quality placements. With the world suffering a pandemic, placements for graduating students have been a huge concern. Yet, this year as of now, 91% of students have already been placed with more than 200 companies visiting the campus. These include prominent national and multinational companies from sectors such as research and advisory, manufacturing, FMCG and retail to mention a few.

The companies recruited students in functional domains like marketing and sales, finance and financial services, human resources, operation, business analytics, retail, and information tech.

Even though the placement process was disrupted due to Covid-19, placement for the remaining students’ are going on remotely through online interviews. This has helped many students get placed even during this lock-down period. Needless to say, in the coming years, Jaipuria Lucknow will continue to equip its graduates with all the professional and personal skills required to ace in their fields.

The B-school also rewards meritorious students with scholarships up to 50% based on their CAT scores. In order to not delay the future plans of students any further, all admissions related procedures for MBA/PGDM programs have been shifted online completely. Aspirants are appearing in the admission process through Zoom and Skype.

