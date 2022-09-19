Forecasting the current Geopolitical and Economic Crisis: Leadership Series 2022

India, 16th September 2022: Permacrisis is defined as a persistent condition that disrupts political, economic, and social life and from which there is no obvious way out. The most evident indications that the world is entering a period of prolonged turbulence are COVID-19, inflation, the conflict in Ukraine, rising energy and food costs, and the disastrous effects of climate change. Thought Leaders of India had recently organised and concluded the Leadership Series with 60+ Members at Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza, New Delhi, and 40+ members who joined us virtually on the 2nd of September 2022.

In his remarks to the audience, Rishi Kapoor, Partner, and Business Head of Sapphire Connect said, "A lot of people want to be leaders, but there isn't a handbook for becoming one. Leadership is personal, to the individual and the environment in which it takes place. That is why to become a great leader, one must first watch and engage with great leaders. TLOI provides this extraordinary chance to all of its members - an opportunity to network and has peer-based experiences." During his address to the members, he talked about the TLOI community's expansion and high calibre interactions that are in store for the members as they seek opportunities to reconnect with peers and business acquaintances.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(R-L): Chief Guest Mr. Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Indian Economist and Former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of India, in conversation with Mr. Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman PwC India.

Guest of Honour, Mr. C. P. Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, in his address, elaborated upon “Technology Leadership in an accelerating world.” He stated technology has become horizontal today covering all verticals and enabling customers, employees, investors, and business partners to do what they perceive as good business. It has already revolutionized the world as we knew it and continues to be the driver of change across sectors such as education, communication and media, online services, and retail. He emphasized upon the need to invest in a combination of deep technologies, encourage creative thinking, create a local presence, cultivate a continuous learning environment, and leverage ‘people power’ by engaging them meaningfully, through the use of the formula ‘Smart HR, Smart Support Services, Smart Finance’. He further reiterated that technology-led innovation will truly enable us to build a resilient and sustainable world amidst all shockwaves – predictable and unpredictable.

When asked by Thought Leader Mr. Vivek Srivastav, CEO of Bricked System India, for a message of inspiration for emerging start-ups, Mr. Gurnani said, "Let's applaud the unicorns and let's learn from them." He added that one must celebrate failures and learn from mistakes. This helps in Identifying the problem and eventually solving it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rishi Kapoor, Partner, and Business Head of Sapphire Connect

Chief Guest Mr. Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Indian Economist and Former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of India, was in conversation with Mr. Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman PwC India over a Tete – a- tete session on “Forecasting the Future with the current Geopolitical and economic crisis”. Sanjeev Krishan, opened the tete-a-tete session by stating that "the globe is looking inwardly on all over again, maybe for political reasons or others."

In his Chief Guest address Mr. Ahluwalia mentioned the disruption brought by the pandemic, which has affected many aspects of the global supply chain and people have realized that one can't always plan a just-in-time system, but should also plan a just-in-case system. In his speech he mentioned about the small businesses that are joining the market and have the potential to expand are very essential; we cannot dismiss them because they are too small, or they cannot compete as they are most likely surviving due to taxation arbitrage.

When asked by Thought Leader Mr. Anupam Arun, Country Head Cvent what is the prediction of the crystal ball for global growth in the upcoming three to five years, considering all the geopolitical and economic crises occurring around the world, Mr. Ahluwalia replied that while economies will continue to grow globally, those of developed nations will do so more slowly and those of Asia will do so more quickly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.