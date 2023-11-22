Forging a Path to Success: SCIT's Impact on Higher Learning

India, 22nd November 2023: Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT), running itself in the legacy of Symbiosis International University, has been an unwavering pillar of higher education and learning for over two decades. Keeping in mind the Information Technology Business Management education in India, SCIT remains committed to its mission to nurture authentic IT talent and transform them into the leaders of tomorrow’s tech-savvy world. Aspiring candidates can act swiftly for a transformative journey with SCIT through SNAP 2023. SNAP 2023 is a prestigious computer-based test for entering SCIT’s programmes. This is a diverse initiative taken by SCIT to make itself an unparalleled hub for higher learning. It’s worth noting that the last day to register for the SNAP test 2024 is fast approaching with the deadline set for 23rd November 2023. Potential candidates can register for SNAP and take a crucial step towards securing their chances to become a part of SCIT’s engineering programmes.

Dr. Dhanya Pramod, Director, Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT) has been playing a pivotal role in providing high-quality education in shaping future industry leaders. She states “As we are living in the fast-evolving technology world, we cannot ignore the importance of superior education that is needed to equip students with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in the IT industry. As a great support for IT students, we are committed to moulding students into industry leaders and preparing them for future challenges in the ever-evolving IT landscape.”

As a renowned and reliable constituent of Symbiosis International, SCIT's impact on higher learning is undeniable as it continues to focus on providing students beyond just traditional educational paradigms. The institute highlights emphasis on their beliefs that students should focus on holistic development, instead of only focusing on textbook knowledge. This has become a philosophy for them to become a multifaceted place for students. Their multifaceted approach towards education comes up with two in-demand programmes - an MBA in ITBM, and an MBA in DS & DA.

Their flagship programme, MBA in ITBM, is designed to be flexible for students to cultivate their management and leadership skills in the IT sector. Potential students can specialize in their interested areas like Information Security Management(ISM), Digital Transformation (DT), Systems (SYS) and Data Science (DS). By improving these areas, they can focus on designing and developing, exploring technologies revolutionizing business models, and getting to know about organizational effectiveness and innovation. SCIT’s MBA in DS & DA programme will also prepare students to harness the power of data and acquire a strong foundation in data analysis, machine learning, and data visualization. These skills can form a sense of balanced work among students, encouraging personal commitment effectively.

“The Quest”, a monthly seminar series at SCIT that encourages both students and faculties to discuss their research interests in the IT industry together. Many industrial experts or stakeholders get invited to this seminar. This initiative helps them to foster a sense of community and collaboration among faculty members and students. Beyond this, SCIT boasts top-notch facilities that include a well-stocked library, swimming pool, healthcare services, and an auditorium. This environment helps students to stay motivated and involved in academic activities.

Being a steadfast place for IT students, SCIT will continue to build a higher learning environment to encourage real-world preparedness for those who are destined to enter the IT realm actively. SCIT’s impact is clear towards truly transforming the tech industry.

