Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi & Dr Kiran Bedi at 5th Gujarat Chhatra Sansad

This grand gathering brought Gujarat the most iconic leaders and the great minds of India to trace back the nation’s steps on its path to democracy. ChhatraSansad, an initiative by Zero Hour Foundation, hosted the monumental 5th Gujarat ChhatraSansad presented by Parul University on the 24th of April in Vadodara, Gujarat. The grandeur of this platform saw over 8,500 participants from across multiple sectors, such as entrepreneurs, business leaders, lawmakers, young leaders, scientists, and other notable personalities, to celebrate India's 75 years of democracy. Spearheaded by Adv. Kunal Sharma, Founder-President of ChhatraSansad, this Parul University held conclave hosted a diverse panel of speakers including the likes of Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dr. Kiran Bedi, Hon, Ranjan Gogoi, Smt Maa Anand Sheela, Shri Anand Narasimhan, amongst others. The platform also created the ideal atmosphere for leadership nurturing for the youth of Parul University, as well as the youth from across Gujarat and nationwide.

The event was successful in channeling insightful thoughts and shading light on the path that the nation has taken towards shaping and developing a democratic India. The goal and aim were to gather thousands of thoughtful, like-minded people from across the country to participate, converse and find solutions to the problems and pitfalls of modern democracy. The event was divided into segments which commenced with an inauguration ceremony featuring Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya, Shri Anand Narasimhan and Shri Jitu Vaghani, followed by their thought-provoking and stimulating speeches, as well as an address by Adv. Kunal Sharma and Dr. Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University. In his remarks, Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya highlighted the role and responsibility of every citizen in safeguarding the principles of democracy. The conclave created history by being the first of its kind gathering in the city to bring together notable personalities and icons of various fields.

“Freedom of expression is a vital part of democracy so long it does not cross the Lakshman Rekha of public order and morality”, shared former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as he addressed the gathering during the conclave. Speaking in line with the conclave’s objective of shaping future leaders, the Honorable former Chief Justice went on to highlight that “youth today, who wish to enter public life or politics must be aware that they cannot be successful unless they work hard and base their journey on facts. This is because misinformation is very easy to spread because it is very attractive. But in the end, truth always prevails”.

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi

The first session of this gathering was headlined by an address by Smt Kiran Bedi, followed by a Panel discussion where Shri Uday Mahurkar, Shri Prakash Belawadi and Dr. Kiran Bedi discussed the various aspects concerning the historical developments of Indian democracy, having the main discussion centred around overcoming the colonial mindset, finding a place as a new democracy and emerging as a powerful nation. Dr. Kiran Bedi, prior to her address, visited the University’s entrepreneurship exhibition, where she got to witness some of the innovations developed by the students. “I want to make young men and women of India realise that they too can be in positions of power, that they too can dream of a better India and that they and only they are responsible for it and the best way to become a leader, is to learn from a Leader” commented ChhatraSansad, President Kunal Sharma.

Another session featured insightful discussions from Smt Maa Anand Sheela and Shri Shakun Batra, who gave powerful, inspiring ideas and perspectives focusing on India's present governance and system and how it can further develop into a more efficient system for all, with further discussions on the ideal average age of political representatives in India. The final panel featured young and high spirited leaders such as Smt Charu Pragya and Shri Anil Shetty with Shri Maulana Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi, who led the discussion on the future of India and how the youth of India can be catalysts and lead India in technological and political fronts for the upcoming decade.

In addition to the talk sessions, the participants engaged with the speakers through “Kaun Banega Changemaker '', where they were polled on numerous key issues. The resolutions of this conclave will further be shared with the concerned state, national and international bodies. “Such a platform is of great value and significance as it allows the younger generation to not only get inspired by eminent leaders but to also shape their aspirations in a way that furthers India’s growth and development”, said the University’s President, Dr. Devanshu J Patel.

