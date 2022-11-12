FORTHELOVEOFEARTH

Taking a step towards conscious living, Amala Earth, a leading one-stop destination for all things earth-friendly and mindful, brings to you the second edition of its on-ground exhibition - Symphony for Earth. Aimed at celebrating and bringing forth an array of environmentally conscious brands and their products, Amala Earth’s Symphony For Earth is a well-curated experience where one can buy a range of beauty, fashion, home, food & wellness products.

The exhibition will house 100 stalls with brands that are championing the art and practice of sustainability and conscious living such as Payal Pratap, Rajest Pratap, IKINASAI, Kapda by Urvashi Kaur, Naushad Ali, Silk Waves, The Open Form, Dressfolk, Sui, Daivik Moringa, Rabi, Sasak Lifestyle, Purvi Doshi, Jayati Mehta, among others.

The exhibition is a paradise for conscious buyers. Whether you wish to relish on plant-based delicacies or engage in some artisanal shopping, Symphony for Earth caters to all those who are already living or wish to start their journey towards an earth-friendly lifestyle. From responsible fashion, ethical beauty to joyful home decor selections, you can browse through an exclusive lineup of homegrown brands and products that are good for you and the planet. The all-encompassing exhibition also has a fix for your health-meets-delish cravings with its vegan offerings and holistic wellness products.

With mindful living as the undertone, the exhibition will house 100 stalls with brands that are championing the art and practice of sustainability and conscious living such asPayal Pratap, Rajest Pratap, IKINASAI, Kapda by Urvashi Kaur, Naushad Ali, Silk Waves, The Open Form, Dressfolk, Sui, Daivik Moringa, Rabi, Sasak Lifestyle, Purvi Doshi, Jayati Mehta, among others. For the community enthusiasts there are masterclasses that revolve around pottery making, upcycling, tie and dye, flower decor and more.

Date: 12th November

Venue: 1 AQ, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Time:11 am onwards

