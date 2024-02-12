Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2023 Recognizes Outstanding Achievements in Healthcare

Dubai (UAE), February 12: The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2023, an esteemed event spotlighting exceptional accomplishments in the healthcare industry, concluded with great success at the picturesque Al Sahara Desert Resort in Dubai, UAE, on December 10th, 2023. This gala event brought together luminaries from the healthcare sector to celebrate excellence and innovation.



The 2023 edition of the Forttuna Awards held special significance as it heralded a visionary initiative by its founders, Mr. Raul Handa and Mrs. Aditii Handa. Their vision was to create a platform that acknowledges and commends the relentless efforts of healthcare professionals and organizations worldwide.

Raul Handa, Founder and CEO of the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards, stressed the importance of recognizing the tireless dedication of healthcare professionals, especially amidst unprecedented global challenges. He remarked, “Our aim with the Forttuna Awards was to inspire transformation and recognize individuals and organizations making a significant impact on community well-being.”

Aditii Handa, Co-Founder and CBDO of the Forttuna Awards articulated her vision for the event, stating, "We aimed to establish an event that not only honors outstanding achievements but also serves as a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration. The Forttuna Awards are a catalyst for positive change."



The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards for Healthcare Professionals 2023 featured several categories, including awards for hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare professionals, each carefully designed to highlight different facets of the industry.

The Awards Gala, set against the stunning backdrop of the Al Sahara Desert Resort, was a night to remember—with notable personalities such as Jimmy Mistry, CMD of Della Group, Dr. Megha Aggarwal, and Mr. Vikas Bhambra from Healthcare Sector Skill Council, India, Mr. Ashish Tripathi, Founder of Tzar Labs, Dr. Romit Purohit, Head of Health at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Eng. Ahmed Al Hosani, UAE's First Classical Singer and Founding Member of the Emirati Musicians' Association, and Mr. Yaqoob Al Ali, Executive Director and Private Advisor at the Office of His Highness Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, gracing the Awards Gala with their presence, making it a truly unforgettable evening.

The event transcended a mere ceremony, unfolding as a splendid showcase of talent, featuring captivating performances by Actor/Entertainer Krushna Abhishek, DJ Sunny Leone, Morrocan Iraqi Singer Shatha Hassoun, Bollywood Music Director Duo Meet Brothers, and A Band of Boys. The suave Vipul Roy, our charming host, infused the evening with humor and charisma, transforming it into a glamorous, celebratory, entertaining affair.



The Founders expressed their gratitude to all participants, nominees, and partners whose contributions made the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2023 a resounding success. They also warmly appreciated the esteemed jury members for their fair and transparent selection process.

As the curtains fell on the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2023, the healthcare community emerged inspired and invigorated, poised to continue shaping a healthier, more innovative future. The founders, Raul Handa, and Aditii Handa, eagerly anticipate carrying forward this legacy, further establishing the Forttuna Awards as a beacon for positive change in the years ahead.

List of Winners: -

Minu Basi is the Wellness Visionary of the Year, Global.



Dr. Basma Ghandourah is the Restorative Dentist of the Year, Middle East.



Dr. Michael Conner is the Healthcare and Wellness Educator of the Year, Global.



Dr. Sujit Kumar Bhattacharya is the Rheumatologist of the Year, India.



Dr. Minerva Kelada is the Lifetime Achievement Award, Global.



Geraldine Lo Monaco is an Energy Medicine Practitioner of the Year, Europe.



Dr. Rajesh Shetty - Dazzle Dental is the Dental Clinic of the Year, India.



Dr. Neeta Nagra is the young Healthcare Entrepreneur of the Year, Global.



Celestia Faith Chong is the Healthcare Marketer of the Year, Asia.



Dr. Krishnan Nair is the Orthodontist of the Year, UAE.



Badal Shah is the Healthcare Entrepreneur of the Year, Global.



Dr. Sylvia Paulig is the Ophthalmic Surgeon of the Year, Global.



Rohini Rajeev - The Able Mind is the Healthcare Startup of the Year, India.



Ashutosh Singh is the Yoga Guru of the Year, Asia.



Dr. Solfrid Sagstad and Stian Lavik are the Entrepreneurial team of the Year, Europe.



Dr. Jenny Bouraima - Urban Care is the HealthCare Start-up of the Year, Africa.

Alec Junaid Ali is the Healthcare Marketer of the Year, Global.



Dr. Pratit Samdani is the Physician of the Year, India.



Dr. Humeira Badsha is the Physician of the Year, Middle East.



Dr. Ryan Harvey is the Skin Cancer Specialist of the Year, Global.



Nada Munir Al Balushi is the CEO of the Year, Middle East.



Dr. Rania Hawayek - Circle Care is the Clinic of the Year, UAE.



Dr. Mohammed Hashmat Faheem is the Emergency Medicine Specialist of the Year, UAE.



Dr. Monika Kaushal is the Neonatologist of the Year, Asia.



Dr. Shallen Verma is the Dentist of the Year, Middle East.



Dr. Shwetha Kakkerla is the Oral Implantologist and Cosmetologist of the Year, India.



Jinal Jain – Kunal Pharma is the Pharma Distributor of the Year, India.



Dr. Kirti Mohan Marya is the CMO of the Year, UAE.



Dr. R K Marya is the Lifetime Achievement Award, India.



Hamdan Al Murshidi – Al Murshidi Medical Tourism is the Medical Travel Agency of the Year, UAE.



Dr. Puneet Wadhwa is the Pediatrician of the Year, UAE.



Dr. Rickson Pereira is the Dermatologist of the Year, India.



Adhip Iyer – Zennara is the Aesthetic and Wellness center of the Year, India.



Dr. Fahad Attar is the Orthopedic Surgeon of the Year, Global.



Dr. Mayank Vats is the Pulmonologist and Sleep Physician of the Year, UAE.

For more information about the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards and updates on future events, please visit www.forttuna.co

