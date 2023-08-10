Founder of Lucknow Public Schools and Colleges, Dr. S.P. Singh, Receives Icons of Hindustan Award

Founder and General Manager of Lucknow Public Schools and Colleges, Dr. S.P. Singh, Former Member of the Legislative Council, was awarded ICONS OF HINDUSTAN Award by Editor-in-Chief Shashi Shekhar and CRO Rajat Kumar of HINDUSTAN on the 12th of June 2023 at Genting Dream Cruise, Singapore, for being the ICON of progress and development in the Indo- Gangetic region.

On this occasion, the Administrative Head of Lucknow Public Schools & Colleges, Kanti Singh, Ex-MLC and young directors: Harshit Singh, Shikhar Pal Singh and other dignitaries of India were also present.

Dr. S. P. Singh led the Educational tour of delegation of Lucknow Public Schools and Colleges to Finland

Under the leadership of Founder & General Manager Dr. S.P. Singh, Directors of Lucknow Public Schools and Colleges- Harshit Singh and Neha Singh and Deputy Director Meena Tangri, along with principals of all branches - Neelam Singh, Meena Tewari, Dr. Rupali Patel, Anita Choudhary, Vijay Sachdeva, K. K. Sharma, Kahkashan Arabi, Bharti Gosain, Dr. Ritu Singh and Navneet Kaur reached Helsinki on 1st May 2023 for a week on an educational tour. After reaching Helsinki, they all established dialogues with the educationists there and visited various schools and higher education institutions to get proper information about education, teaching method, infrastructure, sports, music, art, co-curricular activities, vocational education etc. They studied, from the methods of repeating lessons in children's studies, how to teach them how to study with pleasure and other than classroom teaching, what are the other methods by which children's studies can be done much better. Finland ranks very high internationally when comparing national educational systems. Even Finnish education is ranked first by the World Economic Forum. The education system supports the belief that every child has something to contribute to society. The LPS delegation also inquired about the kind of pilot projects that have been started in Finland as how to provide special support to students who are very talented in certain areas. The delegation also visited Suomenlinna Island and other places of interest. The delegation returned to New Delhi on 7th May 2023.

LUCKNOW PUBLIC COLLEGE OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES joined hands with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police for the environment.*

LUCKNOW PUBLIC COLLEGE OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES joined hands with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police for the environment

With the combined efforts of Lucknow Public College of Professional Studies and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, a successful plantation drive was organised at Lucknow Public World School, Garden City, DLF, Raebareli Road, Lucknow. To commence with the program, the students of Lucknow Public World School along with K. Sanjay Kumar, DIG of Indo-Tibetan Border Police, took out a march. The march was followed by tree-plantation which was done by K. Sanjay Kumar, Garima Singh, Director of LPCPS and Navneet Kaur, Principal of Lucknow Public World School. However, a poster making competition was organised for the students of Lucknow Public World School with a centralised theme of _environment_. The winners and the runners -up were felicitated by the DIG. To conclude the event, the DIG was presented a shawl and a memento as a sign of honour by the Director and the Principal.

