Four Awesome Places to Visit in August in India for an Exciting Holiday

August has a special place in the hearts of many Indians for it signals the start of the festive season. It is one of the most pleasant and alluring months of the year. The weather during this time of the year is great as the monsoon is in its full glory. There is greenery all around and the air is refreshing.

Having said that, the rainy season is best enjoyed when you have the leisure of time. There are plenty of outdoor things you can do and try to have wonderful new experiences with your loved ones. So, if you are looking for the best places to visit in August in India, we have got your back!

We list down some of the best places across India that would make your holiday exciting and unforgettable. Not to mention, you would get an opportunity to experience the local culture and traditions like never before through the various festivals celebrated in these places.

Best Places to Visit in August in India

Lonavala, Maharashtra

Maharashtra is a land of rich culture, historic monuments, and surreal natural beauty. Among the best places to go in August in India, Lonavala tops our list for a reason. It is one of the most popular hill stations in Maharashtra and a go-to weekend getaway destination for the residents from the nearby cities, especially from Mumbai, and Pune.

Nestled in the mighty Western Ghats, the hill town is at its prettiest best during the monsoon season. The pleasant weather and the stunning natural surroundings will surely help you forget all your worries and enjoy being in the present.

Also, August is a wonderful time of the year to witness one of Maharashtra’s most loved festivals, Raksha Bandhan, which is also celebrated as Narali Poornima. It is the festival that celebrates the love of brothers and sisters. So, if you are anywhere in Maharashtra during the festival, you can indulge in the yummy local delicacies, like nariyal barfi, puran poli, modak, shrikhand, and many more.

Where to stay in Lonavala?

Nestled on a hillock amidst verdant greenery, Club Mahindra Tungi Resort is encompassed by the majestic Sahyadri mountains. This expansive 42-acre retreat offers stunning panoramic views of the serene Pawna Lake. It is inarguably the best resort in Maharashtra, away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Alappuzha, Kerala

August is the best time of the year to visit this divine city in ‘God’s Own Country.’ The stunning natural beauty of Alappuzha in Kerala is incomparable. And, in August, the beauty of the overflowing rivers, the gushing waterfalls and the greenery makes you feel like you are in a fairy tale land.

Alleppey’s natural beauty is not the only reason why it has found its way in our best places to visit in August in India list. It is also the time of the year when tourists from all over the world flock here to witness one of Kerala’s most iconic events, the Snake Boat Race.

The race, which is held on the Punnamada Lake is a sight that you should experience at least once in your lifetime. So, plan your holiday now and get the ball rolling to enjoy a peaceful vacation without any last-minute hassles.

Where to stay in Alappuzha?

Offering a harmonious blend of leisure and spirituality, Club Mahindra Arookutty Resort in Alappuzha creates unforgettable experiences inspired by nature, local community, and culture.

Jodhpur, Rajasthan

When you talk about the best places to travel in August in India, you cannot leave out Jodhpur. One of the most popular tourist cities in Rajasthan, Jodhpur is a testimony to why the state is called the ‘Land of the Royals.’ The city has an undeniable royal vibe, and you can feel it from every nook and cranny as the iconic, and towering monuments around the city take you back in time to the royal era.

You can spend any number of days here and yet you may never have enough of it. The cool weather and the lower number of tourists in August will make your holiday experience even better. While you are here in August, exploring the magnificent palaces and forts, it is also a wonderful time to get a closer look at the local traditions and Teej festival celebrations.

The day celebrates the divine unison of Lord Shiva and his consort, Goddess Parvati. The festival holds great cultural and religious significance for the locals, and they celebrate with great fanfare.

Where to stay in Jodhpur?

Pratap Niwas Palace, an affiliate of Club Mahindra, is where you will have a holiday full of luxury and royalty. Immerse yourself in the grandeur of this resort, from its magnificent architecture to the royal welcome and sumptuous delicacies.

New Delhi

The capital city of India is a popular tourist place. It is an incredible destination that attracts tourists of all kinds. Whether you are a history buff, an architecture enthusiast or a leisure traveller, there are plenty of places to visit and things to do here that will interest you.

Unlike the winter months, you may not see plenty of tourists here in August. This allows you to explore the popular tourist attractions at your own pace without the hassles of dealing with crowds. Also, August is a wonderful time to witness the Independence Day Parade.

The iconic march of the defence personnel and the flag hoisting ceremony at Red Fort is an event that you must not miss. The parade showcases India’s diverse culture and the rich history and heritage of different regions.

All these, coupled with the chance to indulge in the ever-so-famous Delhi food at various iconic joints makes Delhi one of the best places in India to visit in August.

So, pick a city, and get set going. With August just around the corner, a wonderful family holiday awaits you! Happy Holidays!

