Four Crypto Tokens To Guarantee A Happier And Lucrative 2023

Being the newest financial market, the cryptocurrency market is filled with many projects launching. And due to the decentralized nature of this asset class, many investors are exposed to hacks, rug pulls, and malicious attacks. Investing in a crypto project often requires maximum research and good knowledge of the token you’re investing in. To this effect, we’ve done the research for you, and this article gives a detailed guide to 4 cryptocurrencies that are more likely to bring you massive profits in 2023.

Upgrades Have Insured Speed But At What Price – Ethereum(ETH)

Ethereum(ETH) is the biggest blockchain system in on-chain activity because it houses the highest number of decentralized applications. It is a smart contract blockchain system that enables applications to operate on a decentralized model without needing third-party systems and intermediaries. Ethereum was built to go beyond the Bitcoin network and advance the cryptocurrency market further. It was built to enable varying DeFi functions, DEXs, NFT ecosystems, GameFi, metaverse, and more. Although Ethereum thrives in many regards, one of its major setbacks has been its scalability issues which its developers are striving hard to solve through various upgrades they have laid down for the blockchain.

Scaling For You - Solana(SOL)

Solana(SOL), an open-source cryptocurrency, debuted in April 2019. Solana's blockchain platform uses SOL as its internal currency and transaction utility token. One can always think about Solana if they're seeking a cryptocurrency that offers cheap transactions and high transaction speeds. Scalability is one of the significant offerings of the blockchain, as it is a high-performance, public blockchain. Compared to other cryptocurrencies, Solana stands out due to the network's transaction flow, cheaper fees, and the ultra speed it offers. The system operated by combining PoS, proof of stake, PoH, or proof of history in running its transactions. Solana is a third-generation blockchain focused on improving the crypto market functions.

Uniswap(UNI) Arrives To Take On The Competition

Uniswap(UNI) is a leading decentralized exchange platform on the ethereum blockchain. On Uniswap, Users can exchange tokens via liquidity pools at a relatively fast speed. The two primary services offered by Uniswap are providing and utilizing liquidity. The DeFi framework saw the release of Uniswap, and 2020 saw the launch of the UNI coin. The protocol enables automatic exchanges between cryptocurrency tokens on the Ethereum blockchain through smart contracts. It is one of the top performers of 2022 and has maintained its position despite market conditions.

Big Eyes Coin(BIG) Fires Into Action

Big eyes coin(BIG) is the first meme coin to introduce the cat meme narrative into the market. It is a meme coin looking to build on the Ethereum blockchain and be as successful as the likes of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. It is a meme coin focused on creating relevance, giving back to its community, and creating wealth for users. Through its numerous utilities, users make money and create wealth for themselves. Big eyes coin is also interested in giving back to its community through charity initiatives. It aims to give 10% of its overall income to protecting marine life.

Big eyes coin(BIG) is the first meme coin to introduce the cat meme narrative into the market.

The meme coin is also selling on presale, allowing investors to buy the token at the lowest price possible. There is a higher profit margin for presale tokens since they are sold below market price, and profits can be obtained after launch. Big eyes coin presale has been successful so far, and early investors have positioned themselves better by buying the tokens on presale. You can as well benefit from this opportunity by buying your token also. Buy by clicking on this link.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.