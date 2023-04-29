Four Fun Summer Camp Activities for Kids

Summer holidays are an exciting time for most children in India, as it often involves spending quality time with their families or attending summer camps. These camps provide an opportunity for children to enjoy themselves while being supervised by adults and engage in a variety of stimulating games that foster creativity and promote personal growth. Here are some of the best summer camp activities for kids.

1. Mini-Olympics

Mini-Olympics can be a delightful outdoor activity for children during a summer day camp. Just like the Olympics, the event includes various activities such as relay races, running, cycling, and more. Not only do these activities provide entertainment, but they also offer an excellent workout for the children to maintain good health. Additionally, children naturally strive to perform their best when competing against others. To acknowledge their efforts, you can offer a few prizes to the winners at the end of the day's events.

If your kids love adventure activities, Club Mahindra Madikeri resort in Coorg is one of the best resorts to visit during summers. From paintball combat to kid’s day out, the resort hosts a wide range of fun activities for kids.

2. Spray Painting

Summer camp activities often consist of a balance of indoor and outdoor games. However, one activity that can be held in both environments is spray painting. While children enjoy painting, they may not have tried spray painting so often, making it a unique and exciting experience that encourages maximum participation. Nowadays, spray painting has become a popular activity in most summer camps for children and is suitable for kids of all ages, ranging from 4–5-year-olds to teenagers.

This activity promotes creativity and encourages children to think outside the box. It involves using a spray gun to create one-of-a-kind designs on various objects, such as boxes, t-shirts, or canvas boards. You can make the game more engaging by giving the kids a specific painting theme, such as nature, plants and flowers, or cartoon characters. Set a time limit for the children to finish their painting. It is surprising to see how quickly children can think and create, resulting in remarkable outcomes.

While vacationing at Club Mahindra, your child can partake in a variety of enjoyable activities. Club Mahindra Binsar Villa Resort, features a dedicated children's play area called Happy Hub. At Happy Hub, your child can engage in any activity of their liking while under the careful supervision of the Club Mahindra staff. This allows you to have a good time while your child has fun. Pine cone painting is one of the activities that your child can participate in, and the best part is that they can take their beautiful creation back home as a souvenir.

3. Lazy River

Summer camps are a great way for children to make new friends, learn new skills, and have fun. Many summer camp activities for kids cater to different interests, such as sports, arts and crafts, and outdoor adventures. One of the most exciting activities that summer camps offer is the lazy river. This activity involves floating on an inner tube or raft down a winding, slow-moving river. It is a relaxing and enjoyable way for kids to cool off on hot summer days while still having fun. The lazy river is a favourite activity among children, and provides an opportunity for them to bond with their fellow campers and make lasting memories.

Club Mahindra Assonora resort in Goa is home to an in-house water park, and a thrilling Lazy River pool that defines the very meaning of ‘summer fun’. Children can also enjoy zig-zag water rides and stand under the foamy man-made waterfalls apart from chilling in the lazy river. If you wish to provide your children with a fun and enriching summer experience, Club Mahindra resorts in Goa are a perfect option.

4. Magic Show

The fundamental objective of summer camps for children is to keep their minds engaged, teach them something new, and, most importantly, let them have fun.

A magic show or a magic workshop is an ideal summer camp activity for children. It is captivating to see children being amazed by a magician's tricks. It would be an excellent opportunity to help children learn the art of performing magic tricks and discover the secrets of the profession from a skilled magician.

Club Mahindra Mussoorie resort has some amazing evening entertainment options for kids every day, including a fun and exciting Magic Show. Kids love the intriguing tricks presented by the magician in a super thrilling and engaging act called Hocus Pocus.

Enrolling your child into summer camps is a great way to let your child meet with other kids from different backgrounds, learn to become independent and develop valuable life skills while having fun. If you plan to travel during summers, you can still let your child enjoy an array of fun and engaging activities at Club Mahindra resorts.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.