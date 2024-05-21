Fourth Annual MSME Honours by Tally Solutions Set to Spotlight Innovative MSMEs Worldwide

Tally Solutions has announced the fourth edition of its annual MSME Honours, an initiative designed to celebrate and recognise the contributions of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across various regions. Since its inception, the MSME Honours has received significant participation, with around 8,000 nominations in the first three years, including nearly 1,000 from women-led ventures.

For 2024, Tally Solutions expects around 10,000 nominations. The initiative is open to businesses with an annual turnover of less than INR 250 crores and a valid GSTIN number. Nominations are open till May 31; click here to submit your nomination.

The winners will be celebrated on the occasion of International MSME Day, June 27, 2024.

The categories for the MSME Honours 2024 include:

Wonder Woman : Recognizing women entrepreneurs who have established successful businesses despite challenges.

: Recognizing women entrepreneurs who have established successful businesses despite challenges. Business Maestro : Celebrating seasoned professionals who are role models for aspiring entrepreneurs.

: Celebrating seasoned professionals who are role models for aspiring entrepreneurs. NewGen Icon : Highlighting innovative startups that are pioneering new solutions.

: Highlighting innovative startups that are pioneering new solutions. Tech Transformer : Honoring businesses leveraging technology for operational efficiency.

: Honoring businesses leveraging technology for operational efficiency. Champion of Cause: Acknowledging those who contribute towards a sustainable and inclusive MSME environment.

The initiative will extend beyond India, inviting participation from the UAE, the Kingdom Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Kenya. Winners will be selected by a panel of experts from technology, MSME sectors, and media.

Speaking on this initiative, Jayati Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Tally Solutions, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the fourth edition of ‘MSME Honours’ and aim to bring forth remarkable MSME stories, irrespective of size, geography, or business type. Over the years, we have made several efforts to augment the MSME economy. This initiative is our humble endeavour to celebrate the relentless efforts and contributions of these businesses, spotlighting their stories of innovation and growth at a hyper-local level and sharing their stories as an inspiration for others. We have felicitated close to 400 winners across all editions in India, UAE, KSA, Bangladesh, Nepal, Indonesia, and West Africa and we are optimistic of greater participation this year as well.”

The MSME Honours 2024 aims to recognise and celebrate the remarkable achievements of SMEs, further inspiring growth and innovation in the sector. The extended reach to multiple countries highlights Tally Solutions' commitment to fostering a global MSME community, encouraging wider participation, and acknowledging excellence in business across diverse regions.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.