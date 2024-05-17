Franklin Sports and Indian Pickleball Association Forge Significant Partnership

[City, Date] – Franklin Sports has signed a notable deal with the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), making the Franklin x40 the official match ball for IPA events.

Jared Franklin, Director of International Sales and Partnerships at Franklin Sports, announced the partnership, highlighting the company's dedication to the sport's development. "Franklin is excited to partner with IPA, the leading body promoting pickleball in India," Franklin said. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to the sport's growth and innovation.”

Manish Rao, Director of Franklin India and board member of the Global Pickleball Federation, emphasized India's importance in Franklin's strategy. "Our partnership with IPA, the largest nonprofit advancing pickleball in India, aligns with our ambitious plans for the region," Rao stated.

IPA president, Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, also welcomed the partnership, noting the potential for future opportunities. "We are excited to work with Franklin Sports," Bhullar said. “This collaboration highlights our shared commitment to advancing pickleball globally.”

Franklin Sports has made a substantial investment to this deal, highlighting its commitment to the sport's growth.

About Franklin Sports:

Franklin Sports, founded in 1946, is a leading global brand in sports equipment, known for its innovative and high-quality products across a range of sports categories.

About Indian Pickleball Association (IPA):

The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) is the apex body for pickleball in India, dedicated to promoting the sport's growth, development, and accessibility across the country. IPA boasts of the largest number of affiliated states in India as well as largest number of professional and amateur players.

