Freedom SIP: Way to Financial Freedom

Saving or investing will have no meaning unless it is being done in a disciplined manner. Systemic investment plan (SIP) is one such option that helps in periodic investment as per your financial condition One can start with even ₹500 per month. The SIP way of investing allows you to automate saving and investing for life. You just have to decide how much you want to save/ invest every month, where you want to invest and for how long... that’s it. At your chosen interval, the SIP money gets automatically transferred from your bank account and invested in the mutual fund of your choice. You are kept informed all along the way.

For those who are yet to start and is pondering how where to begin, then the easiest answer is to opt for a feature known as Freedom SIP.

What is a Freedom SIP?

This a value add feature launched by one of the top fund houses in India. There are two major steps in the journey – investing and then withdrawal. Both these steps are covered in the feature in the form of SIP (investing) and SWP (withdrawal). In effect, the feature helps you not just in disciplined investment but also in redemption. Here, an investor initial invests through SIP in a scheme of one’s choice for a defined period. Once the period is over, the amount is transferred to a debt of hybrid scheme of one’s choice. Thereafter, the withdrawal occurs. The withdrawal will be processed till the time units are available in debt/hybrid scheme.

Why Freedom SIP

When young and working, our earnings increase over time. This is the time when we can make the most of this growing active income. After we retire, we need passive income to lead a comfortable life. While one can very well do the regular SIP and SWP, but it may so happen that you may redeem your savings for a more pressing need rather than retirement. By opting for Freedom SIP, a regular amount will be invested towards retirement which is derivable only after a certain numbers of years of investment.

Here, all you have to do is choose the SIP amount, the number of years for which you may want to run SIP and the set of schemes required. The source scheme (equity) will be the one in which your SIP amount would go. The target scheme (debt or hybrid) will be the one through which SWP amount will be redeemed. The SWP amount will be in multiples of the SIP instalment.

For example, if you start a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 for 10 years, you will accumulate ₹22.44 lakh at an XIRR of 12 per cent. The SWP amount could be in the multiple of 1X, 1.5X, 2X and 3X of the SIP amount ( ₹10,000) depending on the investment tenure. In case of eight years, it’ll be 1X i.e. ₹10,000. Suppose the investment tenure is 10 years or 12 years, the SWP amount will become ₹15,000 and ₹20,000 respectively. The target scheme which is either a debt or hybrid scheme is likely to generate returns anywhere between 7 per cent and 9 per cent per annum.

Since all the terms and conditions are pre-defined in Freedom SIP, it ensures you are committed to the cause. Staying invested for the long-term is important when it comes to retirement. Freedom SIP ensures that investors do just that.

To conclude, Freedom SIP provides a complete goal-based planning solution, wherein the investors can decide the monthly investment amount depending upon the expected future cash flows in pursuit of their financial independence. Freedom SIP is thus your key to financial freedom, walking you across all the life stages.

Disclaimer: This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.