Frenny and Other Women You Have Met: New book by Soma Basu celebrates ‘non-working’ women and their struggles

A new book by debutante author Soma Basu aims to celebrate the lives of regular non-working home maker women, who spend their lives looking after their families, yet is not given the due credit.

Frenny and Other Women You Have Met are stories of five different women and their experiences.

“A lot of times there has been a discrimination between working women and not working women. It is always that people who are working are given accolades and people who aren’t working are not given any value. So, I really wanted to focus on the women who are at home looking after their families. They are doing a tremendous job and this book is for them. This book celebrates them,” Soma Basu told HT on the sidelines of the book launch at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi recently. Eminent actors Mita Vasisht and Swastika Mukherjee unveiled the book at a program attended by eminent persons of the capital.

She further adds, “ the book explores subtle and intricate emotions of women, hoping that “the readers will appreciate women’s lives and their contributions in all their richly varied forms”.

The stories of Frenny, Mrinalini, Shreyasi, Amiran, and Ananya are every woman’s stories as they navigate through life bearing their respective responsibilities towards their fathers, husbands, children and teachers. Soma Bose’s book, titled “Frenny and Other Women You Have Met” explores subtle and intricate emotions, hoping that her readers appreciate women’s lives and contributions in all their richly varied forms. The motivation to write such human-centric stories comes from Soma’s experience of growing up in the coal-mining town of Dhanbad in Jharkhand, India.

Debutante author Soma Bose is a creative writer and visual storyteller. Her affinity for storytelling inspires her to find stories behind the most mundane aspects of life. This talent has led to her website www.somTales.com , where she weaves thought-provoking tales around photographs.

Expressing their delight both the actors Mita Vasisht and Swastika Mukherjee echoed their excitement about the book and opined that the women characters portrayed in the book were very real and readers would easily relate them.

“Frenny and Other Women You Have Met” talks about the 5 different characters located in different parts of the world and their experiences.

Frenny

Sucharita, rich and charming, is an award-winning writer and philanthropist. Her son and husband are her emotional mainstays. She has everything and yet she misses something. This missing link is aggravated when Sucharita’s son moves out to university. At about the same time, she runs into Frenny, an aged woman who works at a tiny, old stationery shop. The two strike an unlikely friendship. The story explores these two characters through their conversations, reveling in the richness that each brings to the other’s life.

Mrinalini

Set in Shimla and New York, this story explores the vicissitudes of obsessive maternal love. After her husband leaves their family, Mrinalini brings up her son, Rohan, by herself with the help of her supportive mother-in-law. He grows up not just into a supportive son, but also as Mrinalini’s emotional anchor and her most precious possession. Unable to rationalize the mother-son bond, Mrinalini does not realize when her love for her son grows into an unremitting obsession.

Shreyasi

In Calcutta, newly-married Shreyasi takes music lessons from a much-older David Sir. The lessons end soon but their bond endures through the ups and downs of life. When David Sir loses his music to dementia, he can only remember one name: Shreyasi. The role of teacher and student is reversed as Shreyasi helps him regain his lost melodies.

Amiran

The story is about a Kashmiri shawl, that is lovingly embroidered by Amiran, for her grand-daughter Sarah. As the shawls nears its completion, it is sold off to a tourist by Sarah’s father Rashid for a hefty sum. Amiran and Sarah are extremely saddened by this. The entire story is narrated by the shawl, as it changes hands several times, to finally rest in the hands of Sarah, while she gets married.

Ananya

Ananya is in a loveless marriage. She spends the largest part of her life fulfilling her marital responsibilities. Life seems like a sacrifice until she meets Alok. Blessed with supportive children and an understanding mother-in-law, Ananya faces no great obstacles to getting out of her marriage and starting a new life with the man she loves. However, even before she can make her choice, life takes an unexpected turn, making her reconsider all her plans.

As with all her creative work, in this book too, Soma explores subtle and intricate emotions, hoping that her readers appreciate women’s lives and contributions in all their richly varied forms. Soma says, “The motivation to write such human-centric stories comes from my experiences of growing up in the coal-mining town of Dhanbad in Jharkhand, India.” Soma has extended her flair for storytelling into the world of films as well. She has written scripts that have been appreciated by acclaimed filmmakers and luminaries like Shyam Benegal and Shonali Bose. Whether it is in films or literature, Soma tirelessly seeks new ways of conjuring powerful emotions through novel ideas.

