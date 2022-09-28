From 9-to-5 Worker to Successful Entrepreneur, Hasnain Nawaz Is A True Pioneer!

It's no secret that when it comes to entrepreneurship, 25-year-old Hasnain Nawaz is a true pioneer.

For starters, he was laid off from his job—and he wasn't even really sure what he wanted to do next. But now, he's made a name for himself as one of the most successful eCommerce experts.

He has recorded several lectures and guides covering topics like product hunting for eBay and Amazon, and he's even been featured in different journals.

But his story doesn't begin with those accomplishments; it starts with the humble beginning of a kid who didn't know much about business or digital marketing when he started working after high school.

But with dedication, hard work, and an unwavering belief in himself (and his craft), Hasnain Nawaz became a force to be reckoned with in the world of freelancing.

Today Hasnain's company is thriving—and he's not only financially stable but also rich in experience and knowledge thanks to all of those years spent hustling and learning from his mistakes.

"I had to start small, so I did freelance gigs on Fiverr and Upwork. It wasn’t easy—my first gig got me just $25 in the first year—but it helped me polish my skills until I could get high-paying clients.

Today I have clients all over the world and am making more money than ever before!," says Hasnain.

Story of a Shift: From Engineering to IT Courses and His First Job

Hasnain completed his education with a degree in engineering from a local government college in 2014. After graduating, he saw no future in the field of engineering, so he enrolled in computer science classes. He got diplomas in IT subjects–learned PHP and programming languages. And also received eCommerce training for eBay and Amazon.

Talking about the transition, Hasnain says:

"When we were in college, we all had big dreams. We wanted to be doctors, lawyers, engineers… but what do you know? We didn't become any of them. And it wasn't just us! I knew a lot of people who were on my floor who also wanted to be engineers, but were disappointed when they realized that there wasn't much money to be made from being one.

I was no exception. When I started looking into engineering degrees and programs, I found that there was very little in the way of financial incentives for getting an engineering degree. So instead of going down the traditional route and taking engineering classes at a local university, I decided to pursue computer science classes instead."

Hasnain Nawaz's first job was as a computer operator for Pepsi, but he didn't stay long. He was just beginning to get the hang of things when he was hired by one of his country’s top eCommerce Agencies.

He didn't just bring revenue to the company, he brought in customers like crazy. He did so much work that his boss allowed him to take over the entire department. His success at this job led to him getting promoted quickly and then given the position of eCommerce executive. The company became extremely successful thanks to Hasnain Nawaz's hard work and dedication.

Laid Off from Job – “I Felt Like a Shattered Glass”!

Hasnain Nawaz was laid off from his job as a result of the company's new policy. He was a valued employee, and he worked so hard to help the company grow. But then, when he needed the most support from his employer, he was thrown out.

Nawaz came to work each day with a smile on his face, ready to work hard and deliver results. He always had a positive attitude and went out of his way to make sure everyone else felt good about themselves too. But in return for all this hard work, Nawaz earned only a suspension from the company.

When Hasnain heard that he'd been let go due to budget cuts and layoffs, it broke him down inside—it hurt him emotionally and financially. He didn't want anyone else feeling as hurt as he did: "I was heartbroken," he said. "I've always been there for them… but what do they do?"

That's when Hasnain started having second thoughts about being an entrepreneur because he didn't want to be under someone else's thumb.

Starting His Entrepreneurial Career: A New Hat To Wear!

Hasnain Nawaz was once a high-flying executive at a global company, but he was laid off.

He didn't give up on his dream of starting his own business and found himself in a tough position: without the money to pay his bills, he had to live off simple food and slow wifi, but he refused to give up on his dream. He found a way to make it work—and now he's got plenty of success stories to show for it.

Hasnain set up an eCommerce-based service that worked as a marketplace for businesses looking to hire sales and conversion optimization experts for their Amazon and eBay listings.

The only way he could afford this venture was by working day and night and refusing to let anything stop him in his pursuit of success. This is because finding clients is the hardest part of the process. It takes a lot of time, energy, and effort to find clients—but once you have them, it's smooth sailing from there on out.

Finally, what started as a dream became a reality when Hasnain finally landed a high-paying client and the rest is history.

And then it snowballed from there: now he's got hundreds of clients who rely on him for their marketing needs. And today, he's been able to become his boss and make a full-time living doing what he loves.

Current Achievements – Enjoying The Sweet Taste Of Success

Hasnain Nawaz is now known for his business acumen and success in the online world. His entrepreneurial journey which started with nothing but a computer and an internet connection has now reached the pinnacle of success. He is not only one of the top entrepreneurs in his native land but also owns several successful businesses around the world.

Now that Hasnain has become successful, he is the CEO of his own company Online Wave, where he provides eCommerce-based services like digital marketing, website design and development, SEO, and much more. With his experience and knowledge of the online world, he has become one of the most sought-after eCommerce optimization agencies worldwide.

In addition, Hasnain uses different platforms to earn multiple income streams such as Amazon Affiliate and Google Adsense. He is also a premium eBay seller raking in thousands of dollars a month.

Hasnain lives a luxurious life with all these perks that come with being an entrepreneur; however, he is not afraid of making sacrifices if it means achieving something greater for himself and others around him. In fact, he teaches skills to the youth so they can be independent and self-sufficient.

For example, HNPDFTools by Hasnain Nawaz is a free file conversion website that lets you earn money by converting files. Lots of professional people want their files converted for different purposes, and they're willing to pay for it. You can use HNPDFTools for free, and charge the client for the conversion process. It's the perfect way to earn some extra cash while helping others.

Life Lessons by Hasnain Nawaz

1). There is no such thing as a failure. You can only fail at something if you give up, and never give up!

2). Keep trying until you succeed!

3). The best way to get what you want in life is to make sure that other people want it too.

4). Be persistent, and don’t give up. Success is just a matter of time.

5). You can’t get something for nothing, but you can get a lot for very little.

You can follow Hasnain Nawaz on FB, Instagram, Twitter @rimrhussy, and Snapchat @imrhussy.

