From a Sadar Bazaar shop to a 200-crore company

When it comes to digitizing a business and automating its key functions, most companies find it difficult to take the plunge. But not Sachin Gupta and Amit Gupta, the Joint Directors of Bodycare International Ltd.

Bodycare International, a clothing manufacturing company based in Delhi has a domestic annual sales of almost 200 crores. However, back in 1948, it was just one of the tiny shops situated in Sadar Bazaar, old Delhi, then run by the duo’s grandfather. Due to dwindling sales, the company shut down before being re-launched in 1992 under the name ‘Bodycare’.

However, the situation was still challenging in the wholesale clothing industry and before long, the brand adapted a direct-to-retail format. With time and shifting consumer needs, Bodycare has also shifted its business approach; a strategy that has helped it to not only stay afloat but also acquire 1,500 sewing machines and 375 distributors in the last two decades.

Staying abreast of the emerging digital trends, Bodycare took note of how the implementation of an ERP system could revolutionize its processes. From managing company functions on paper, it progressed to an automated system that integrated its key functions and increased productivity, as well as profitability.

As a current market leader in loungewear, kids wear and lingerie in India, Bodycare owes its success hugely to the effective utilization of technology and the resulting digital transformation. Their secret? SAP. With more than 50,000 consumers spread across 25 industries, the SAP ERP system incorporates key business functions and can be implemented with minimal customization. Real-time information, on-premise deployment and easy access make SAP ERP the crux of any data-driven business. If Bodycare is any indication, opting for an ERP is imperative.

