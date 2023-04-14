From Bollywood to Handmade Jewelry: The Inspiring Journey of Punita Trikha

Discover the inspiring story of Punita Trikha, a handmade jewelry designer who started her career in Bollywood and made a name for herself with her passion and love for creating unique pieces. With the help of famous actors like Jackie Shroff and Feroz Khan, she landed her first big break in the movie Janasheen and never looked back.

Punita Trikha is a name that is synonymous with exquisite and beautifully crafted handmade jewelry. This incredibly talented jewelry designer has made a name for herself in the glamorous world of Bollywood, starting with her debut in Feroz Khan's film Janasheen. Since then, she has been unstoppable and has become a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

What sets Punita Trikha apart from other jewelry designers is her dedication to making all of her jewelry pieces by hand, with a lot of passion and love. Creating jewelry on her own was no easy feat, but she persevered through the challenges, and the results are nothing short of breathtaking. Her stunning jewelry pieces have graced the silver screen in several blockbuster movies such as Maine Pyar Kyu Kiya, Partner, and even Hollywood's Marigold.

Despite facing many personal challenges and responsibilities as a mom, Punita Trikha never let her passion for jewelry designing waver. Her husband was a great support, but after his passing, she continued to manage her business as a single mom, which speaks volumes about her tenacity and strength.

Punita's love for her craft led her to travel to Paris, where she learned the ropes of professional jewelry designing from a fellow handcrafted jewelry maker. This experience allowed her to take her passion to the next level and open her very own showroom in 2004. To date, she has created over 10k+ pieces of jewelry that have won her numerous prestigious awards and accolades.

Punita's future plans include exporting her jewelry and traveling to cities in Europe to find and export her unique designs. Her creations are a testament to her skill, passion, and dedication to her craft. You can follow her journey and see more of her stunning creations on her Instagram account (@punittatrikha).

In conclusion, Punita Trikha is a gifted artist and a remarkable human being who has overcome numerous obstacles to achieve her dreams. Her handmade jewelry designs are not only beautiful but also unique and one-of-a-kind. Punita's work is a testament to the fact that with dedication, passion, and hard work, anything is possible. We wish her all the very best in her future endeavors.

