News / Brand Stories / From Chandigarh to Himachal: Suntech Interiors' Journey of Elegant Living Spaces

From Chandigarh to Himachal: Suntech Interiors' Journey of Elegant Living Spaces

brand stories
Published on Jan 09, 2024 06:26 PM IST

The journey of Suntech Interiors mirrors the couple's entrepreneurial spirit, evolving from a small interior business to a prominent name in interior design.

ByHT Brand Studio

Chandigarh, India, January 9, 2024: Suntech Interiors, a pioneering force in the world of interior design, is transforming homes in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali, and Himachal Pradesh with its innovative and sustainable approach to modular kitchens customised furniture wardrobes. The brainchild of the dynamic power couple RS Bahl and Sadhna Bahl, Suntech Interiors is the oldest manufacturing company in the region, led by a visionary architect duo.

With a commitment to practical and easy-to-maintain home interiors, Suntech Interiors specialises in authentic modular kitchens where each cabinet can be individually pulled out for efficient cleaning, ensuring a hygienic kitchen environment. Embracing eco-conscious practices, the company has shifted to manufacturing modular kitchens and wardrobes in magnesium and silicone aluminium alloy, guaranteeing 100% recyclability, waterproofing, and freedom from bacteria and formaldehyde.

Beyond these attributes, Suntech's offerings come with a unique buyback feature, allowing clients to exchange their modular kitchens or wardrobes after a decade, promoting sustainability through recycling.

The journey of Suntech Interiors, founded in 1997, mirrors the couple's entrepreneurial spirit, evolving from a small interior business to a prominent name in personalised interior design. Recognised for their exemplary work, RS Bahl and Sadhna Bahl have earned acclaim for designing and overseeing vital projects, gaining popularity among celebrities and governmental organisations.

The couple's work culture emphasises material care and aesthetic design, ensuring longevity for their craft establishments. In an exclusive interview with a publication, RS Bahl highlighted their philosophy: “I don’t believe in use & throw; everything should be made for a lifetime, so we give that effort to produce ergonomically and utility-wise helpful interiors for everyone.”

Sadhna Bahl, responsible for colour selection and landscape grooming, adds uniqueness to each project, reflecting the couple's dedication to providing customised solutions. The couple specialise in space planning, focusing on ergonomic fit and user-friendliness.

Suntech Interiors goes beyond commercial success, actively contributing to societal well-being. Their vision of 'Quality living for all' is evident in their plans for interior design catering to both MIG & LIG segments. Sadhna Bahl addresses women's concerns in homemaking, advocating gender sensitivity in their venture.

Harshit Bahl, the couple's son and a Mechanical Engineer, has joined the team to expand their progress to new regions and carry forward the legacy. Their outstanding craftsmanship and design intelligence have earned accolades from renowned platforms, solidifying their position as industry leaders.

In a forward-looking initiative, the power couple shared plans for 'SUNTECH WOMEN,' a platform aimed at empowering underprivileged individuals with free training in interior design and fostering their growth in the field. This endeavour reflects Suntech Interiors' commitment to excellence, hands-on experience, and humanitarian values.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

