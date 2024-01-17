From Engineer to Empowerment Coach: Dr. Sanhita Karmakar's Journey of Transformation

New Delhi (India), January 17: Dr. Sanhita Karmakar’s story is one of grit, resilience, and a deep passion for unlocking human potential. An engineer by education, she found her calling in personality development, driven by a personal quest for self-improvement and a desire to empower others.



Her achievements exemplify her enthusiasm as the Kolkata International Fashion Week director, in which she is all set to host the event’s inaugural season this year.



In 2021, Dr. Sanhita found inspiration and strength through her association with the Iron Lady community, founded by Rajesh Bhatt – this important moment transformed her life, leading her to discover her strengths and instigating positive changes for herself and her daughter.



This journey, spanning over two decades, has culminated in the creation of Eagle's Eye, a unique training and coaching institute dedicated to shaping confident, well-rounded individuals.



Building the Whole Person



Dr. Karmakar's philosophy recognises that true success hinges on a holistic approach, where technical expertise blends freely with personality development.



A turning point came when Dr Karmakar had the opportunity to interact with Mrs Bharti Chauhan, the Mrs United Nations brand ambassador for 2019. Mrs Chauhan's guidance prompted Dr Karmakar to pause and write her future in gold. As a result, she won the titles of Ms India United Nations 2022 and Ms United Nations Charity World 2023. On the other hand, Manan Khurma, then Founder-CEO and now MD of CueMath, gave her immense courage, opportunities, and self-belief, finally laying the foundation for Eagle's Eye and helping her overcome all the odds of her life.



Eagle's Eye offers a comprehensive suite of programs encompassing personality development coaching, career counseling, transformational coaching, and etiquette and grooming. It includes personal, professional, model, and fashion styling, catering to diverse aspirations and needs.



A Legacy of Transformation

Sanhita's dedication is evident in the lives she has touched. Over the years of experience, she has mentored and empowered over 15,000 individuals, not just as students but as friends and confidantes. This close-knit community thrives on open communication and mutual support, fostering a space for growth and self-discovery.



Empowering Aspiring Models

Dr. Karmakar's journey through the fashion world adds another dimension to Eagle's Eye. As a fashion stylist, she has been featured in prestigious events like Delhi International Fashion Week, IIFCT Bengaluru, IIFCT Mumbai, and IIFCT Goa. She has collaborated with renowned personalities such as Satakshi Bhanot and Manasa Varanasi.



As the director of Kolkata International Fashion Week, Dr. Karmakar is set to host the event’s inaugural season this year. The aim is to provide promising models and designers with a platform to showcase their personalities and talents. Dr Karmakar emphasises that modelling is not only about appearance but also deals with the entire aura of an individual.



Training for Everyone

Eagle's Eye recognises individuals' challenges from diverse backgrounds, and Dr. Sanhita ensures affordability and inclusivity. The institute's carefully curated programs are designed with everyone in mind, regardless of location or background.



Furthermore, Eagle's Eye is introducing model training programs in collaboration with International Fashion Connoisseur. This initiative seeks to groom aspiring models during the event, offering them valuable insights and opportunities.



Soaring Above the Ordinary

Dr. Sanhita Karmakar’s Eagle's Eye is more than just a training institute; it exemplifies the transformative power of human potential. By nurturing confidence, honing skills, and fostering a supportive community, Eagle's Eye equips individuals to take flight and reach their full potential, personally and professionally.

