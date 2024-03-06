From Factory to The Living Room: Dial2Decor's Game-Changing Approach to Furniture Shopping

New Delhi (India), March 6: Dial2Decor, a pioneering lifestyle furniture brand, is geared up to enhance the Indian furniture market with its unique approach by providing customised furniture at affordable prices directly from the factory to homes in West Delhi. Founded by Shruti Chawla, a women entrepreneur with an inspiring journey, Dial2Decor aims to empower homemakers and women across India to achieve their dreams.

Shruti Chawla's journey from homemaker to successful businesswoman is a ray of hope for women everywhere. Despite societal expectations, Shruti followed her passion and transformed her vision into reality. Her story is one of resilience and determination, demonstrating that women can break free from norms and reach for the stars.

The inspiration behind Dial2Decor came from Shruti's personal experience while shopping for furniture in Delhi, motivating her to be the change she wanted in this business line.



So, before entering the industry, she briefly studied and analysed the loopholes. Ensuring that her service delivers the solution and increases customer satisfaction on the ground level. Her research concluded that inaccuracy in material descriptions and a lack of product knowledge generally leave customers dissatisfied. Disappointed with the contemporary market norms, Shruti identified a significant gap between the manufacturing and deliverables. She realised that customers often faced challenges when purchasing materials used in their furniture, whether from offline markets or online portals. Resulting in buyers being deceived during the time of delivery.

Driven by a commitment to providing clarity and satisfaction to customers, Shruti established Dial2Decor as a proprietorship firm with a vision to expand the business in NCR soon. For the past year, Dial2Decor has been offering exclusive factory-direct furniture, eliminating the mediator gap and ensuring cost-effectiveness for customers. Specialising in customised sofas and beds, Dial2Decor provides doorstep service, where executives visit clients at their homes or offices to gather design preferences and tailor orders accordingly.

One of the unique features of Dial2Decor is its live camera access, allowing clients to witness the creation of their furniture and observe the materials used. This initiative and vision put Dial2Decor ahead of its peers, providing customers with peace of mind and confidence in their purchases.

"At Dial2Decor, we believe in making quality and luxury furniture accessible to everyone," said Shruti Chawla, founder of Dial2Decor. “Our vision is to create a world-class furniture brand that ignites imagination and inspires lifestyle transformations.”

Dial2Decor's extensive range of furniture includes home furniture, modular furniture, accessories, bath, and living space furniture. With a team of in-house stylists drawing inspiration from the latest global trends, Dial2Decor offers customisable furniture curated to the layout of customers' floors as per wish.

In addition to providing quality furniture at economical prices, Dial2Decor provide doorstep service, eliminating the need for customers to rush to expensive showrooms. With offers and discounts of up to 40% on each purchase and easy EMI options available, Dial2Decor is committed to making furniture shopping a hassle-free and enjoyable experience for customers.

As an ISO 9001-2015 certified lifestyle furniture brand, Dial2Decor has earned a formidable reputation for outstanding product lines and impeccable service standards. With plans to expand beyond West Delhi into the NCR region in the future, Dial2Decor is poised to enhance the furniture shopping experience for customers across India.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.