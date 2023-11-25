From Field to Feast – Unravelling Elegance with Kesar

It is the most beautiful time of the year. Lights fill the streets spreading so much cheer. Diwali itself calls for a celebration and no celebration is ever complete without sweets to tease your sweet tooth. Blessings from the elders of the family, decorating the house, making rangolis, lighting up Diyas, and making delicious food is a delightful combo pack of Diwali. Absence of either of them makes Diwali dull and low.

Lights and Diyas light up your hallways, but there is only one thing that lights up your food. Since ancient times Kesar is being used to add flavour and colour to food. Kesar helps in enhancing the taste of sweets like rabdi, kheer, Ras malai, Gulab Jamun, etc. When used in dark spots, and helps in providing that natural shine and inner glow to the skin. Kesar also enhances the nutritional value.

Not only this, Kesar is also used during skin care regime. Face packs, moisturisers, face oil, hand and feet cream also uses Kesar to enhance the value of the products. It also helps brighten the skin, get rid of dark spots, and under eye dark-circles.

Some other benefits of Kesar include:

1. Kesar is known to help get rid of the oxidative stress

2. It helps in curing the body pain

3. Kesar also helps in increasing the Dopamine levels in the brain, thus further lifting up your mood

4. Kesar is briefly used for treating patients with Depression

5. Helps in retaining memory

6. It also helps with the treatment of Cancer

These are the health benefits of Kesar. Let us know how Kesar is beneficial for our skin:

1. It has Anti-ageing properties

2. It helps in brightening the skin

3. It helps with pigmentation

4. It acts as a natural moisturiser for the skin

5. It is also effective in treating under-eye dark-circles

6. Helps treat skin inflammation

7. Helps provide protection against UV rays

Not only this, Kesar is also known to boost immunity. It has Diaphoretic, carminative, and aphrodisiac properties. It also helps in reducing the PMS symptoms. It also helps in treating the skin cancer. You can consume Kesar in warm milk or you can even use for garnishing purposes.

Today, Kashmiri Kesar is being used in almost all the countries of the world, but because of the easy availability in colder regions, it had always been a part of their day-to-day lives.

Its fibers are given to small children after dissolving them in milk so that they can fight the severe cold. The tradition of giving it to pregnant women (above three months) by dissolving it in milk every morning is also seen in Indian families. People believe that this improves the development of the brain and nervous system of the baby in the womb. Even after birth, if the baby is made to consume saffron milk regularly, then it enhances its memory and IQ.

Today saffron is available in large quantities in the market but the availability of good and genuine saffron is a matter of doubt. Because people living in the plains are not well aware of the saffron plant and its natural structure. Due to which they are not able to choose the right saffron.

Baidyanath Kashmiri Kesar comes to your rescue here. The Kesar provided by Baidyanath is pure and ISO and GMP certified. This Kesar is free from chemicals, preservatives, dyes, artificial colors, stabilizers, taste enhancers, and no adulterant. In short, Baidyanath Kesar is all-natural.

You may make a purchase from Baidyanath without worries. The Kashmiri Kesar sold by them will not disappoint you.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.