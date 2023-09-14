From India to New York : Aastha Agarwal's Journey from Business Studies to Modeling

Aastha Agarwal was brought up in Mumbai and Pune. She Went to The Bishops School Pune for primary school and Jamnabai Narsee School for subsequent years.

She Worked in social philanthropy as a child, volunteered for Shuffle as a writer and at Angel Express as an English instructor. She also is very spiritual as she has studied Philosophy courses and meditation courses under Sadguru, Art of Living & Brahma Kumari. She Studied Sartre, Nietzsche, Plato, Aristotle, Descartes at Fordham University while majoring in Business.

A still from the latest photo shoot

She began modelling in NYC after being seen by photographer Matvey. Since then, she has taken part in a number of events there. She walked for a number of designers including Lone Star Collection, Mike Sylla Couture, Shekhar Rahate, and Adrian Aliciea in NYFW Fashion Sizzle SS 23, HiTech Moda 22 FW, Tonni 86 Couture, and Walter Baker in SS 2021, Andres Aquino for the June 2021 show, and other designers at NYC Live, also walked for Alexander Gurman and Tyeisha in FW 22, as well as catalogue photos for Maison Zelani, Bhoomki, and Maui by Lolita in 22/21. Multiple editorials featuring creative artists in NYC, also got featured on a billboard in April for bridal wear.

Aastha beautifully captured for a catalogue shoot

Before making a debut at NYFW presentations with Sustainable Fashion Week in 2020, she did a few test shoots over the course of one to two years. She had been working as a model and volunteering at The Isha Foundation in New York City, delivering food to senior citizens there, and doing internships in finance, media, and politics there.

Radiant Beauty Captured in a Frame

"I think the journey was typical of an artist's journey," Astha explains. I've always had a passion for the performing arts, and as a sensitive person, I loved to perform. Every day was a challenge living in New York, studying, working in finance, and being proactive as a model. It was a constant effort to wake up in the face of hyper competition and daily pressures. But I had a dream and a drive to make my life worthwhile. Balancing all elements of my life made me brighter and more worldly intelligent."

