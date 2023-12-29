From New Delhi to New York: Rusha & Blizza, Indian Folk Electronic Music Prodigies, Hit Times Square

In the wake of the resounding success of their track "Dilbar," whose distinctive drop captured the hearts of India and sent shockwaves through YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, Rusha & Blizza have now achieved a milestone by gracing the iconic Times Square Billboard in New York.

These trailblazing pioneers of Folktronica, or Folk Electronica, have always embraced a courageous and experimental approach to their music. The viral sensation of their original sound marked a seismic shift in the music landscape, solidifying their position as new-age trendsetters. The unconventional ethos they bring to music production has ushered in a fresh wave of sounds, challenging the norms and redefining the soundscape of the Indian music industry.

In an industry often bound by tradition, Rusha & Blizza's journey signifies a departure from the ordinary, showcasing a commitment to pushing creative boundaries and fostering innovation. Their spotlight on the Times Square Billboard serves not only as a recognition of their past achievements but also as a testament to their ongoing influence in shaping the future of Indian music. As they continue to inspire with their courage to explore the uncharted, Rusha & Blizza stand as a symbol of the evolving and diverse musical landscape that is rapidly gaining global recognition.

Rusha & Blizza, the inventive musical pair born from an unexpected meeting in a Delhi gym back in 2010, have embarked on a remarkable decade-spanning voyage, seamlessly blending experimental soundscapes with the rich tapestry of Indian musical traditions.

Presently, the duo is immersed in the creation of their upcoming dance theatre music video series album titled "Vision One," slated for release in 2024. In addition to this ambitious project, they are also engaged in significant commercial ventures that promise to make a substantial impact in the music industry. The duo's journey, marked by innovation and a unique fusion of musical elements, stands as a testament to their unwavering dedication to pushing artistic boundaries and leaving an indelible mark on the global music scene.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.