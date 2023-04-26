From one platform to many lenders: How Urban Money catapulted itself to the largest mortgage player in India

India’s lending market is on an accelerated track. A report by Red Seer in 2022 pegged the digital lending in India to become a $27.6 billion market opportunity by 2026 at a CAGR of 26%. In essence, the demand for loans is going to blossom by almost 4x in the next few years, fuelled by India’s urbanization spree and GDP growth.

Square Yards, India’s largest integrated real estate marketplace, realized this in 2016 and launched Square Capital to tap into the promising segment of housing finance and mortgages, which had long been wired traditionally and remained undisrupted till then.

Rechristened as Urban Money in 2021, the fintech company started off as an online-to-offline (O2O) loan aggregator in India to capture the captive home loan business originating from Square Yards’ real estate transactions. With its USPs-simple digital process, fast approval time and paperless loan products, Urban Money acted as India’s first unbiased loan advisor and online aggregator providing loan offers from financial institutions and end-to-end fulfilment support on a single platform.

In FY23, Urban Money helped ~55,500 customers with mortgage, disbursing a staggering INR 16,286 Cr worth of loans through its high-end proprietary powertrain. It is building a tech platform that will take the entire end-to-end cycle of mortgage lending online including loan origination, AI-based credit evaluation, eKYC and e-Signature via tie-ups with NSDL and credit bureaus and direct integration with Bank LOS system for instant loan disbursals.

“India is a highly under-penetrated home loan market and there was no serious fintech player attempting to simplify it through technology. We perceived a large gap in the market and wanted to disrupt it and scale this business significantly. We are proud that Urban Money has cracked the space and today leapfrogged every other offline and digital player to capture pole position for mortgage disbursement,” said Amit Prakash, Co-founder and CBO, Urban Money.

Rapid penetration with focus on loan fulfilment

Within a short span of time, Urban Money expanded to 100+ cities. Till date, it has disbursed an astounding amount of INR 25,757 Cr which is the highest transaction figure by a mortgage marketplace in India. The platform has tie-ups with 100+ banking and NBFC partners that facilitates a stable source of funds and helps increase wider use cases of its loan portfolio.

“We have reimaged the lending ecosystem in India by making the credit process simpler, cost-effective, and offering better risk assessment. Our partnerships with 100+ national and regional lenders and continuing, has helped us expand our footprint to tier 2, tier 3 and even rural areas at a rapid pace at lower costs. Our tech platform has catalysed a mindset shift among traditional banks, who are today keen to partner with us to provide a customized experience to customers, get access to digital customer data and enjoy quick, paperless loan processing,” said Tanuj Shori, Founder and CEO, Square Yards

The fintech company is strengthening its offline channel partner network through the Urban Money Business partner program where partners can access offers, commission earnings, and application updates in real time through an app and stay ahead of their competitors.

A phygital approach

Urban Money utilizes its unique digital capabilities to generate digital leads, provide customer data validation and authentication and online risk assessments using credit algorithms and API integration with lender scorecards. Its offline sales team manages client documentation and sanctions and assists the client till the entire cycle of loan disbursement. Through its strategic partnerships with banks and NBFC partners, Urban Money has successfully navigated the multi-faceted web of compliances and regulations and leveraged its position as the only player to handle the entire customer journey from search & discovery to fulfilment of loans.

Explore potential synergistic alliances

A Redseer 2022 report shows that home loan disbursals through online home loan brokers will increase from ~US$ 9 billion in the financial year 2021 to ~US$ 28 billion in the financial year 2026.

Here Urban Money wants to play the role of a digital enabler in the lending industry by bringing game-changing innovations in customer acquisition and servicing to supplement the archaic capabilities of the lender. The mortgage aggregator is currently working to integrate its tech suite with 20+ banks, 100+ real estate developers and 200,000+ agent partners by the end of FY24. It also plans to launch its digital full stack journey with top lenders in the coming months to enhance credit distribution and allow lenders to reach geographies previously considered unviable.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.