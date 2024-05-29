From Science to Dance: Kid-Centric Experiences at Club Mahindra

A family vacation is more than just a getaway; it's an opportunity to create lasting memories and embark on new adventures together. Club Mahindra Resorts offers a wide range of activities designed to bring out the best in every member of your family. Whether you’re looking for thrilling adventures, enriching experiences for kids, or fun family activities, our resorts provide everything you need for an unforgettable holiday.

Enriching Activities for Kids

At Club Mahindra, we believe that vacations are a time for children to learn, grow, and explore. Our resorts are equipped with a range of kid-friendly activities that combine fun and education.

Fun Science

Science comes alive at Club Mahindra resorts with our Fun Science programs. Kids can engage in exciting experiments, interactive quizzes, and hands-on activities that make learning enjoyable. This program not only stimulates their curiosity but also offers them a chance to bring home their very own science kit and knowledge about the local environment.

Junior Naturalist

Our Junior Naturalist program encourages children to explore and appreciate nature. Through activities like tree planting, fruit and vegetable picking, and learning about aromatic spices, kids gain a deeper understanding of the environment. They also get to see how organic food is prepared, fostering a connection with nature that will last a lifetime.

Magic Shows and Puppet Shows

Enjoy an evening of wonder with our magic and puppet shows. These performances are designed to entertain and delight audiences of all ages. Watch as magicians perform incredible tricks and puppeteers bring stories to life, creating a magical experience for the whole family.

Kids’ Disco

Let your little ones show off their dance moves at our Kids’ Disco. With a dedicated dance arena and a playlist curated by our in-house DJ, children can dance to popular tracks and enjoy a fun, energetic atmosphere. It’s a great way for kids to socialise, unwind, and express themselves through music and dance.

Creative Corner

Our Creative Corner is a space where families can engage in artistic activities together. From painting and crafting to pottery and T-shirt painting, there’s something for every kid. These activities provide a wonderful opportunity to bond and discover new talents.

Zip Lining and Rope Courses

Experience the thrill of zip-lining across lush valleys and dense forests. Our rope courses for kids, designed for varying skill levels, provide both a challenge and a rush of excitement. These activities are perfect for teens and adults looking to push their limits and enjoy the beauty of nature from a unique perspective. There is also a Kids' motor car ride at Arookutty Resort and kids' theme parties at different resorts.

Fun kids cooking

At Club Mahindra Resorts, children can enjoy hands-on cooking sessions, learning to create delightful dishes under the guidance of our expert chefs. These fun and educational activities will inspire them to assist you in the kitchen, becoming your enthusiastic sous chef at home.

Trekking and Nature Trails

For those who prefer to stay with their kids and explore our nature trails are available at many of our hill and forest resorts. Discover the breathtaking landscapes of destinations like Coorg, Munnar, and Manali. Guided treks offer insights into the local flora and fauna, making it a perfect activity for nature enthusiasts and families alike.

A stay at Club Mahindra Resorts is more than just a vacation; it’s an adventure filled with fun, learning, and cherished moments. Whether you’re seeking thrilling activities, enriching experiences for your kids, or quality family time, our resorts offer something for everyone. So, embark on a journey with Club Mahindra and create memories that will last a lifetime. Book your next family adventure today and discover why Club Mahindra is the preferred choice for families across India.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.