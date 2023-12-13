From Skylines to Soulful Journeys: Jeevesh Sabharwal's Dual Impact in Real Estate and Faith-Based Tourism

New Delhi (India), December 12: In India's real estate industry, Jeevesh Sabharwal is a visionary leader, shaping the narrative of quality construction and timely delivery. As the Managing Director of Shivam Group, Jeevesh Sabharwal's influence extends beyond real estate, reaching into faith-based and adventure tourism realms.

With a reputation built over two decades, Jeevesh Sabharwal has propelled Shivam Group to unparalleled heights, marked by iconic projects that serve as architectural marvels across Delhi NCR and the country. Now, he sets his sights on redefining the tourism sector, recognizing the evolving needs of Generation Y travellers.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"There is a lot more that goes into providing a rich customer experience than just a luxurious hotel room with plush facilities," Jeevesh Sabharwal emphasises. This understanding led him to venture into faith-based and adventure tourism, acknowledging the transformative power of a holistic travel experience.

Under the umbrella of the esteemed hospitality brand Sarovar Portico, Jeevesh Sabharwal introduces three new properties aimed at providing best-in-class services to tourists visiting the sacred destinations of Badrinath and Rishikesh. These establishments go beyond conventional offerings, integrating an element of local communities, culture, and arts to enhance the overall experience for pilgrims, tourists, and adventurists.

Jeevesh Sabharwal's commitment to enriching the traveller's journey is evident in the strategic placement of differentiated service offerings across the consumer's life cycle. The five-star property in Badrinath promises a luxurious retreat complemented by a helicopter charter service for those seeking a seamless and breathtaking journey. The camp at Ghangharia adds an adventurous touch. At the same time, the Sarovar Camp in Rishikesh caters to the spiritual and adventurous alike.

Beyond his business acumen, Jeevesh Sabharwal is known for his deep devotion to Lord Shiva. This facet undoubtedly influences the spiritual undertones of his tourism initiatives. His passion for faith-based tourism aligns with the cultural and religious significance of the destinations his properties serve.

In an era where travellers seek more than just comfort, Jeevesh Sabharwal's foray into tourism reflects a keen understanding of the industry's evolving demands. By plugging in elements of local communities, culture, and arts, he ensures that the rich experiences sought by travellers are seamlessly integrated into every aspect of their journey.

As Jeevesh Sabharwal continues to redefine the tourism landscape, his vision underscores the importance of offering not just accommodation but an immersive, culturally rich experience for every traveller, whether on a pilgrimage or an adventure-seeking expedition. Launching these new properties is not just a business move; it's a testament to Sabharwal's commitment to transforming tourism into a soul-stirring journey.

Under Jeevesh's guidance, Shivam Group embraces cutting-edge construction technology, ensuring quality adherence and expeditious project delivery. This commitment to innovation has not only established the brand as a benchmark for excellence. Still, it has also elevated the real estate industry's standards.

Managing multifarious portfolios, Jeevesh oversees a family-owned conglomerate encompassing real estate, construction, and trading. The group's expertise extends to envisioning, building, and developing residential, commercial, and affordable infrastructure, showcasing a diverse and comprehensive approach.

Recent completions like Sarovar Portico in Badrinath, the Administrative Building at GBU Greater Noida, and the School of Engineering Building at GBU are a testament to Shivam Group's commitment to crafting spaces of enduring value. These achievements underscore Jeevesh Sabharwal's adept leadership and dedication to pushing boundaries in the industry. Ongoing projects like Orizzonte in Greater Noida, Iridia Apartments in Noida, and Stupendous Luxury Apartments in Amritsar showcase the group's continuous drive for excellence and expansion.

Jeevesh Sabharwal's vision extends to upcoming projects, including 5-star hotels in Greater Noida, Rishikesh, Jammu, Jaipur, and Amritsar (City of Golden Temple). Additionally, the group is set to unveil high-end farmhouse villas covering 28,000 sq ft and more, promising a future where luxury and innovation converge seamlessly.

In a rapidly evolving real estate sector, Jeevesh Sabharwal and Shivam Group are a testament to the transformative power of visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence. As they continue to shape the skylines of India, the legacy of Jeevesh Sabharwal as a trusted and pioneering developer is set to endure.

For further information, visit:

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.